Street flooding on Baronne Street.

- The Weather Network
Beryl on track to restrengthen in Gulf before Texas landfall
The storm hit Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on Friday, and it’s on track for its third landfall early this week
- The Weather Network
Severe thunderstorms threaten southern Ontario into the weekend
Stay alert for rapidly changing conditions through the day Friday if you’re out and about in southern Ontario
- The Weather Network
Swarm of quakes strike off the B.C. coast; no tsunami threat
Several earthquakes rattled the ocean floor off Vancouver Island on Thursday
- The Canadian Press
Beryl moves over Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula as Texas officials urge coastal residents to prepare
TULUM, Mexico (AP) — Beryl moved over Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on Friday after battering the resort town of Tulum and started to emerge into the Gulf of Mexico, prompting Texas officials to urge coastal residents to prepare as the storm headed their way.
- The Weather Network
Scorching July heat, first 40°C day makes its way to Canada
After a chilly end to June and start to July, folks across parts of Canada will finally be feeling the summer heat; we could even see a new hotspot emerge
- USA TODAY
Beryl livestreams: Watch webcams as storm approaches Texas coast
Tropical Storm Beryl was moving over Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula Friday, but is expected to impact parts of south Texas later this weekend.
- The Canadian Press
Hurricane Beryl roars by Jamaica after killing at least 7 people in the southeast Caribbean
KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Hurricane Beryl was roaring by Jamaica Wednesday, bringing fierce winds and heavy rain after the powerful Category 4 storm earlier killed at least seven people and caused significant damage in the southeast Caribbean.
- The Weather Network
Beware! These dangerous plants are found in Canada
Here are four plants you need to avoid coming into contact with this season
- WXII - Greensboro/Winston-Salem Videos
WATCH: Tracking Hurricane Beryl as it moves toward Tulum and Cozumel in Mexico
Hurricane Beryl is on a track that will impact the Yucatan Peninsual including Cozumel and Cancun before reaching Texas later this weekend. Heat Advisory is in effect Friday July, 5 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. for feels like temperatures in the lower 100s. A marginal risk for severe storms is possible Friday afternoon in the Mountains and Foothills.
- The Canadian Press
Environment Canada issues multiple warnings as B.C. braces for weekend heat
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for parts of Vancouver Island and inland sections of coastal British Columbia as the province braces for a heat wave.
- The Weather Network - Video
Severe storms threaten Ontario's Friday plans
Heat and humidity continues across southern Ontario prompting the threat for severe storms as a low pressure system tracks in. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
- CNN
A ‘potentially historic’ heat wave intensifies along the West Coast, as dangerous wildfires spread
An extremely dangerous, unusually long heat wave is intensifying and spreading up the West Coast – and there will be no relief for days.
- Reuters Videos
Beryl's waves flood Grand Cayman condo complex
STORY: :: Hurricane Beryl's waves flood a Grand Cayman condo complex:: July 4, 2024:: Prospect, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands:: Filip GalbavyThe video also showed a flooded parking lot and paths submerged under water, with high waves crashing against the shore. The once-sturdy seawall of the complex has been destroyed, with sea rocks scattered across the garden, emphasizing the storm's power. The relentless high waves and strong winds continue to batter the shore, compounding the damage.Residents and officials are now assessing the full extent of the devastation, with recovery and rebuilding efforts expected to be substantial.
- Fox Weather
Tropical Storm Aletta kicks off hurricane season in eastern Pacific basin
The Eastern Pacific basin roared to life Thursday as the National Hurricane Center christened Tropical Storm Aletta just off the western coast of Mexico, though it didn't last long.
- The Canadian Press
Possible shark sighting at Nova Scotia beach prompts lifeguard to alert swimmers
HALIFAX — A possible shark sighting near a popular Nova Scotia beach prompted a lifeguard to clear the supervised swimming area on Thursday, but the head of the Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service says there's no cause for alarm.
- The Canadian Press
Orphan B.C. orca calf unseen since May 10 despite family sightings: researchers
VICTORIA — A whale research group that was involved in efforts to rescue an orphaned orca calf from a Vancouver Island lagoon says she has not been seen since May 10, despite multiple recent sightings of her family members.
- BBC
An iconic wildlife park has banned koala cuddles. Will others follow?
Advocates say the practice is "cruel" to koalas and are pushing for it to be outlawed nation-wide.
- WESH - Orlando Videos
Hurricane Beryl closes in on Yucatan Peninsula as Category 2 storm, sets sights on Texas
- CBC
Zebras adjusting to life in Moncton zoo after being seized in Saskatchewan
A pair of zebras have found a permanent home in New Brunswick after a wild year that saw them smuggled across the Canadian border, seized by officials in Saskatchewan and eventually transported across the country to Moncton.Koffee, a young male, and LeeLoo, a young female, were part of a group of five zebras illegally brought into Canada in June of 2023. All five were initially moved into a zoo in Saskatoon. But with two males in the herd, it wasn't an ideal situation.In the wild, herds of plain
- CBC
Ontario rules out charging deposit on non-alcoholic cans, bottles
The Ford government will not bring in a deposit and return system on non-alcoholic drink containers such as pop cans and bottled water, CBC News has learned.Ontario was considering such a system – similar to what the province has in place for beer cans and wine and liquor bottles – to try to boost the recycling rates of drink containers.The system would have seen customers receive a refund for returning used beverage containers to promote recycling and reduce litter. But a senior government offi