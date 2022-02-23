Street lights for Taber's downtown core

At the Nov. 22 regular meeting of council, it was moved by Coun. Joanne Sorensen that council direct administration to investigate the cost of improving the street lighting in downtown Taber and for that information to be brought to a future meeting. Ramin Lahiji, manager of engineering and public works for Taber, took the stand to present the information to council at their Feb. 14 meeting.

“Currently, there are 11 light bulbs and two power poles on 48 Avenue. Existing lights are 35-foot steel poles, and each light has overhead wiring. I requested a quote from Fortis to replace and install new light poles, they submitted some stuff, so we reviewed it and picked two fixtures that were like the already existing lights. The first fixture is a very close match to the existing ones. We will salvage 11 existing street lights and install 19 LED ones. The estimate is $325,000. Two is almost the same as option one, but we will install 19 decorative street poles and 19 150 watt LEDs. The estimated cost is $304,000. For this project, we will be drilling under 48 Avenue to place a conduit and wiring to each light underground, and we will be slightly changing the arrangement,” said Lahiji.

It was also added the second option is slightly more decorative than the first, but both will help beautify downtown Taber a little more. Coun. Jack Brewin opened the questioning, inquiring into if the price of installing the conduits was included in the total price of $304,000 and $325,000 before adding that it would be quite key that the lights be done at the same time as the cement work on repairing the sidewalk. “Yes, the cost of the conduit is included, and it should be done while we are doing Gary’s project. They go hand-in-hand and preferably it should be added to that project when it goes forth,” responded Lahiji.

Coun. Brewin noted he does like the thought of the Veteran banners hanging on new street lights and that he feels they’ll be displayed better. “But, I do have a question with the 150-watt bulbs and I’m wondering if we shouldn’t go up to 200 just because of the problems we’ve had with residential lighting,”

Lahiji said once the project is approved it will go back to Fortis who will then work out the wattage for the lights.

Coun. Garth Bekkering pointed out that in his eyes the original motion was not followed.

“The purpose of the motion in my view was to increase or improve the lighting downtown not necessarily beautification. Am I correct or incorrect in saying that?”

Chief Administrative Officer Derrin Thibault responded to the question. “So, looking at the previous motion there is nothing to do with the prettying up of, it is to do with enhancing the lighting. So, we’re moving from 11 poles to 19 poles and decorative might have been something we were thinking of looking at doing for the downtown area. I couldn't tell you what the difference in costs would be between decorative and the type of pole that’s down there today.”

Coun. Bekkering thanked Thibault and commented he is not opposed to the beautification of downtown, but believes the intent of the motion was not followed.

Mayor Andrew Prokop also added, “I just wonder if it’s easy enough to just come up with the lighting enhancement instead of just the decorative changing. In all fairness, Councillor Bekkering is right if that’s what the ask was. It’s great for improvement, but it might be a little more than we want to bargain with. So I think that might be appropriate if you would like to bring back some more information in that regard Mr. Thibault.”

A motion was then asked for, which Coun. Bekkering began. “I motion that council directs administration to do a cost-comparative analysis between the presented project and a project that would not include the beautification but just better lighting.” Then also added, “If I may, I also believe we should include underground wiring somewhere.”

Coun. Brewin added if additional lighting is being added along with its underground wiring then some things need to be taken into consideration.

“The decorative lighting is of course decorative, but if we’re replacing bulb-outs then we might as well bring everything up to date so this may be the time to do it no matter what.”

Mayor Prokop mentioned other areas were also being looked at, with Director of Engineering and Public Works Gary Scherer saying the entire town is being looked at and the Taber Police Service has made a report on dark areas that will be brought back to a later council meeting. The earlier motion was then passed unanimously. Coun. Carly Firth attended the meeting virtually while Coun. Joanne Sorensen was absent.

Kenyon Stronski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Taber Times

