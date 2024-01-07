'It's on Our Street!': Likely Tornado Strikes Power Line in Fort Lauderdale

A funnel cloud was spotted in Fort Lauderdale as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a tornado warning for the area on Saturday, January 6.

This footage, filmed by Wendy Stein Fulton shows the funnel whipping up debris before causing sparks to fly in Fort Lauderdale.

In an X post, the City of Fort Lauderdale said, “an apparent tornado touched down earlier this evening near Las Olas and the Intracoastal. There have been no reports of injuries so far. Fort Lauderdale Fire crews are assessing the damage, which appears to be minor.”

In a later update, the city added that FPL crews were working to restore power to affected areas, and crews were starting to clear debris from roadways. Credit: Wendy Stein Fulton via Storyful