Street near Sydney Fish Market flooded after summer storm

STORY: :: Severe summer thunderstorms leave Sydney streets flooded

:: Earl White

:: Sydney, Australia

:: February 10, 2025

Eyewitness footage showed a flooded street near the Sydney Fish Market with bicycles stranded in ankle-deep water. A garbage bin could be seen floating down the street.

Reuters was able to confirm the location of the videos from the road layout, trees, poles, bridge, and buildings seen in the video matched file and satellite imagery. Reuters was able to confirm the date of the videos from original file metadata.

Authorities warned residents to stay indoors and out of floodwaters, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting further thunderstorms to hit into the late afternoon and evening.