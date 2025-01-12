Streeting could change law to update Covid vaccine compensation scheme

Investigations team
·5 min read
Alex Kelly, the daughter of Anthea Kelly, who died after being given the AstraZeneca vaccine
Alex Kelly, the daughter of Anthea Kelly, who died after being given the AstraZeneca vaccine - Eddie Mulholland

The Health Secretary is looking at changing the law regarding compensation for people harmed by Covid vaccines amid concern it doesn’t offer enough support.

Wes Streeting has written to the wife of a man left with permanent brain damage after having the AstraZeneca jab, saying he has “commissioned officials to work up a number of options” to reform the current vaccine damage payment scheme (VDPS).

The letter, sent last month and seen by The Telegraph, adds that this could include “potential legislative changes”.

Families of those who suffered rare reactions to the Covid AstraZeneca vaccination have criticised the VDPS for its limited compensation and high threshold for qualification.

ADVERTISEMENT

It comes ahead of next week’s sitting of the Covid Inquiry, which will hear evidence from a group representing those injured and bereaved after the vaccinations.

Mr Streeting revealed the work was being done in a letter following a meeting with Kate Scott, whose husband was left with a permanent brain injury after developing a blood clot and bleed on the brain after having the AstraZeneca jab in April 2021.

Mrs Scott said the VDPS needed “urgent reform” because people were being rejected for not being “disabled enough”.

She added: “There is no other word for this than ludicrous. If your injury equates to just a 10 per cent change, that’s life-changing for you. It might mean you can’t work anymore.

“The Government needs to remember that people took the AstraZeneca vaccine for the greater good and because they were told it was safe and effective. They need to make sure families have proper support”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, the VDPS only offers a one-off tax-free payment of £120,000 to people who have been severely injured if they reach the level of 60 per cent “disablement” – which is what the current scheme requires.

Data obtained under the Freedom of Information Act shows that as of October last year, 183 out of 188 payouts made by the Government under the VDPS went to recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The data also reveals that 391 people injured by Covid vaccines have been denied payments because they did not meet the 60 per cent threshold, even though medical assessors said the harm was linked to the jabs.

Claims for payments under the VDPS scheme are assessed by the General Medical Council – registered doctors with at least five years of experience.

The system they use to determine claims has been described as “archaic” because it is seen as lending itself more easily to quantifying amputations rather than neurological injuries, which can be more complex. It is derived from pre-Second World War industrial injuries and war pension schemes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Victoria Atkins, the previous health secretary, had asked officials to draw up options for reforming the programme, amid a large increase in the number of claims.

But since last year’s election, it has been unclear whether the Government is willing to make any changes.

In his letter to Mrs Scott, the Health Secretary wrote that the financial support for those harmed by the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine was a “complex area” and that “any substantive changes would require cross-government approval”.

He added: “I want to ensure that any proposals the Government brings forward are robust and would have the confidence of the public.

“Given how long you have been campaigning for, I can appreciate that being told ‘we’re working on it’ might not be the response you were hoping for – but I want to assure you that there really is work going on behind the scenes on this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It is understood that the Government is considering setting up a bespoke scheme for those suffering from life-changing conditions as a result of a reaction to the jab, similar to the scheme for victims of the infected blood scandal.

Sir Jeremy Wright, the former attorney general who is also Mr and Mrs Scott’s MP, also called on the Government to reform the scheme, saying there was a “moral case” to ensure families had sufficient support.

Sir Jeremy, who has attended meetings with the Health Secretary about the issue, said: “We would be brave to claim that this is the last time the Government is going to ask for mass vaccination to take place. If they want people to carry on coming forward for vaccination – and I am sure they do – then it’s important to make it clear that if you are in the tiny unlucky minority where you are injured by a vaccine, then you will be looked after.

“That’s particularly the case when the Government has put so much into persuading people to have the Covid vaccine, along with the scale of the vaccination programme.”

AstraZeneca is currently being sued in the High Court over claims its Covid vaccination was “defective”. Last year, The Telegraph revealed that AstraZeneca had admitted for the first time in court documents that its Covid vaccine can cause a rare side-effect – in an apparent about-turn.

‘Clear and stringent standards’

The Government has indemnified AstraZeneca against any legal action but has so far refused to intervene.

AstraZeneca previously said in a statement that it does “not comment on ongoing litigation matters” but it added: “Regulatory authorities have clear and stringent standards to ensure the safe use of all medicines, including vaccines. Our sympathy goes out to anyone who has lost loved ones or reported health problems.

“From the body of evidence in clinical trials and real-world data, Vaxzevria has continuously been shown to have an acceptable safety profile and regulators around the world consistently state that the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks of extremely rare potential side effects.”

A spokesman for the NHS Business Authority, which operates VDPS, said it had “significantly expanded” its team to process claims.

A spokesman for the Department of Health and Social Care, said: “Our thoughts are with all families who have suffered adverse effects following Covid-19 vaccination.

“The Health Secretary recently met with the families of those impacted and further work is underway to improve the VDPS, including consideration of potential changes to legislation.”

Latest Stories

  • Vance Breaks With Trump on ‘Day One’ Promise

    Vice President-elect JD Vance appeared to walk back President-elect Donald Trump’s promises of near-blanket pardons for January 6 rioters in a Sunday interview. Vance, on Fox News Sunday, said the “very simple” process would mean pardons for those who protested peacefully and who he claimed were “treated like a gang member” by Attorney General Merrick Garland. But for those convicted of violent crimes, including assaulting Capitol police officers, “obviously, you shouldn’t be pardoned.” “There’s

  • Mike Pence Reveals What He Said to Donald Trump During Their First Conversation in 4 Years

    The former vice president and the president-elect shook hands and briefly chatted at Jimmy Carter's state funeral on Jan. 9

  • Bannon Sets MAGA Expiration Date for ‘Evil’ Elon Musk

    Steve Bannon, President-elect Donald Trump’s former advisor who helped steer conservative media into the arms of the xenophobic far-right, has vowed to get Trump’s new favorite confidant booted from the White House orbit before next week’s inauguration. “I will get Elon Musk kicked out by the time he’s inaugurated,” Bannon told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera. "He won’t have a blue pass with full access to the White House. He’ll be like everyone else.” Bannon, a former investment banker an

  • Canada's former leader Chrétien has blunt advice for Trump: 'Give your head a shake!'

    Jean Chrétien, who was Canada’s prime minister from 1993 to 2003, joined a chorus of officials from the northern U.S. neighbor who say Trump's remarks are no longer a joke and may undermine America’s closest ally. Canada would never agree to become part of the United States, Chrétien wrote in an article published in The Globe and Mail newspaper, celebrating his 91st birthday.

  • I’m an Economist: My Predictions for 2025 Now That Trump Will Be President

    With President-elect Donald Trump heading back to the White House, top economists are weighing in on what's ahead for America's economy. Here's what the experts foresee for your wallet in 2025. Learn...

  • Trump says U.S. doesn't need Canadian cars, lumber or dairy. Consumers may not agree

    When Donald Trump was musing about using "economic force" to potentially acquire Canada, the U.S. president-elect was, at the same time, also dismissing the importance of his country's No. 1 trading partner."We don't need anything they have," Trump said of Canada, during a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida earlier this week.He rejected any reliance the United States may have on trade with its northern neighbour, seeming to ignore that Canadian exports to the U.S. in 2023, for e

  • Pence Fuels Theory That Wife Intentionally Gave Trump Cold Shoulder

    Mike Pence poured fuel on the theory that his wife intentionally snubbed Donald Trump at Jimmy Carter’s funeral this week. The former vice president seemed to obliquely hint at Karen Pence’s disdain for the president-elect when asked about her failure to acknowledge Trump and his wife, Melania, in an interview with Christianity Today. “You’d have to ask my wife about her posture,” he said, “but we’ve been married 44 years, and she loves her husband, and her husband respects her deeply.”

  • Trump’s Lawyer Drools Over Accused Sex Trafficker and Rapist Andrew Tate

    Get someone to keep Trump’s lawyer away from Andrew Tate, like, now. Alina Habba, who also will serve as incoming counselor to the president during Trump’s second term, heaped fawning praise on the notorious self-proclaimed misogynist during a recent session of right-wing podcast The Benny Show. Tate’s deep contempt for women—as well as his repeat arrests on charges, among other things, of organized crime, rape and sexual assault—appeared of little consequence to the attorney, who went so far as

  • CNN Host Jake Tapper Skewers Senator Backing ‘Willing to Lie’ AG Nominee

    CNN anchor Jake Tapper seemed puzzled by Alabama Sen. Katie Britt’s unconditional support for attorney general nominee Pam Bondi, questioning how the Republican could support someone who lied about the 2020 election results. Tapper pressed Britt, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, during Sunday’s State of the Union about her meeting with and support for Bondi. Britt said last month Bondi was committed to “blind justice, not blind partisan politics,” even though Bondi was part of Donald

  • From President to Divine Protector? Putin Elevates Himself to New Heights With Godly Rebrand

    Until recently, Vladimir Putin insisted, at least publicly, that he didn’t want a cult of his personality. Not anymore. During the last three years of the war he started in Ukraine, he has embraced it. At his annual press conference last month, Putin nodded with a serious face and boasted about improving his skills—he enjoyed talking about himself more than ever. His lips pressed in a sour grimace, he described himself: “I joke less now, and I have almost stopped laughing.” The serious Putin tal

  • Zuck’s Own Board Co-Chair Knifes Him Over MAGA Makeover

    Mark Zuckerberg’s shock decision to scrap fact-checking on Facebook and Instagram has sparked concern and outrage—including from inside the top ranks of the company. Michael McConnell, co-chair of Meta’s Oversight Board, said in an interview Friday that the move looks like “buckling to political pressure.” “I would have liked to have seen these reforms laid out in less contentious and partisan times, so that they would be considered on the merits rather than… Donald Trump is president and now th

  • Judge who blocked release of Trump report was 'plainly' wrong, special counsel tells appeals court

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has asked a federal appeals court to move swiftly in reversing a judge's order that had blocked the agency from releasing any part of special counsel Jack Smith's investigative report on President-elect Donald Trump.

  • How Trump could declare a national emergency to hit Canada with 25 per cent tariffs

    WASHINGTON — United States president-elect Donald Trump may declare a national emergency in order to turn his threat to slap Canada with 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs into a reality.

  • Cali. Governor Gavin Newsom Rips Donald Trump for Playing With Fire Claims

    The governor of California slammed incoming President-elect Donald Trump for spreading false claims about efforts to curtail the deadly wildfires ravaging the south of the state. In a Sunday interview with MSNBC’s Meet the Press, Gov. Gavin Newsom told reporter Jacob Soboroff that Trump had not taken him up on an open invitation to come and survey the damage in Southern California. As Soboroff put it to Newsom, “President-elect Trump has blamed you for the crisis. He called you incompetent, what

  • Gavin Newsom Says Donald Trump Hasn’t Returned His Calls: ‘It’s Pretty Shameful’ | Video

    Newsom said he just reached out today, but still hasn't heard from the President-elect The post Gavin Newsom Says Donald Trump Hasn’t Returned His Calls: ‘It’s Pretty Shameful’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • A US passport is no longer the golden ticket it once was

    The Henley Passport Index has moved the US passport from the top spot in 2014 to 9th place for 2025.

  • Stavridis says Trump’s plan for Greenland ‘not a crazy idea’

    James Stavridis, former NATO supreme allied commander, said he doesn’t think President-elect Trump’s comments about Greenland are “crazy.” “It’s not a crazy idea. … We could do an awful lot in terms of business, investment, box out the Russians, box out the Chinese, and work very closely with Greenland,” he told radio host John Catsimatidis…

  • Danielle Smith visits Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago

    Alberta Premier Danielle Smith visited Mar-a-Lago, the Florida home of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, on Saturday. Smith confirmed the visit in a social media post Sunday morning, in which she said she and Trump had a 'friendly and constructive conversation.'Read more: https://www.cbc.ca/1.7429358

  • Trump, Musk and MAGA douse California wildfires with conspiracies, hate and lies | Opinion

    While wildfires rage across Los Angeles, Donald Trump and weirdo presidential wingman Elon Musk are doing all they can to make things worse.

  • Liberals aren't popular in the West. But 3 likely leadership contenders can play up regional roots

    Whoever emerges from the upcoming Liberal leadership race will face a formidable Conservative challenger with a populist message and deep connections to Alberta. And this battle for the nation's top political post has a distinctly western Canadian flavour, with three major figures tied to the region.On Friday, CBC News reported former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney is expected to formally announce his bid to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau late next week, backed by more than 30 MPs. C