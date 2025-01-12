Streeting could change law to update Covid vaccine compensation scheme

Alex Kelly, the daughter of Anthea Kelly, who died after being given the AstraZeneca vaccine - Eddie Mulholland

The Health Secretary is looking at changing the law regarding compensation for people harmed by Covid vaccines amid concern it doesn’t offer enough support.

Wes Streeting has written to the wife of a man left with permanent brain damage after having the AstraZeneca jab, saying he has “commissioned officials to work up a number of options” to reform the current vaccine damage payment scheme (VDPS).

The letter, sent last month and seen by The Telegraph, adds that this could include “potential legislative changes”.

Families of those who suffered rare reactions to the Covid AstraZeneca vaccination have criticised the VDPS for its limited compensation and high threshold for qualification.

It comes ahead of next week’s sitting of the Covid Inquiry, which will hear evidence from a group representing those injured and bereaved after the vaccinations.

Mr Streeting revealed the work was being done in a letter following a meeting with Kate Scott, whose husband was left with a permanent brain injury after developing a blood clot and bleed on the brain after having the AstraZeneca jab in April 2021.

Mrs Scott said the VDPS needed “urgent reform” because people were being rejected for not being “disabled enough”.

She added: “There is no other word for this than ludicrous. If your injury equates to just a 10 per cent change, that’s life-changing for you. It might mean you can’t work anymore.

“The Government needs to remember that people took the AstraZeneca vaccine for the greater good and because they were told it was safe and effective. They need to make sure families have proper support”.

Currently, the VDPS only offers a one-off tax-free payment of £120,000 to people who have been severely injured if they reach the level of 60 per cent “disablement” – which is what the current scheme requires.

Data obtained under the Freedom of Information Act shows that as of October last year, 183 out of 188 payouts made by the Government under the VDPS went to recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The data also reveals that 391 people injured by Covid vaccines have been denied payments because they did not meet the 60 per cent threshold, even though medical assessors said the harm was linked to the jabs.

Claims for payments under the VDPS scheme are assessed by the General Medical Council – registered doctors with at least five years of experience.

The system they use to determine claims has been described as “archaic” because it is seen as lending itself more easily to quantifying amputations rather than neurological injuries, which can be more complex. It is derived from pre-Second World War industrial injuries and war pension schemes.

Victoria Atkins, the previous health secretary, had asked officials to draw up options for reforming the programme, amid a large increase in the number of claims.

But since last year’s election, it has been unclear whether the Government is willing to make any changes.

In his letter to Mrs Scott, the Health Secretary wrote that the financial support for those harmed by the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine was a “complex area” and that “any substantive changes would require cross-government approval”.

He added: “I want to ensure that any proposals the Government brings forward are robust and would have the confidence of the public.

“Given how long you have been campaigning for, I can appreciate that being told ‘we’re working on it’ might not be the response you were hoping for – but I want to assure you that there really is work going on behind the scenes on this.”

It is understood that the Government is considering setting up a bespoke scheme for those suffering from life-changing conditions as a result of a reaction to the jab, similar to the scheme for victims of the infected blood scandal.

Sir Jeremy Wright, the former attorney general who is also Mr and Mrs Scott’s MP, also called on the Government to reform the scheme, saying there was a “moral case” to ensure families had sufficient support.

Sir Jeremy, who has attended meetings with the Health Secretary about the issue, said: “We would be brave to claim that this is the last time the Government is going to ask for mass vaccination to take place. If they want people to carry on coming forward for vaccination – and I am sure they do – then it’s important to make it clear that if you are in the tiny unlucky minority where you are injured by a vaccine, then you will be looked after.

“That’s particularly the case when the Government has put so much into persuading people to have the Covid vaccine, along with the scale of the vaccination programme.”

AstraZeneca is currently being sued in the High Court over claims its Covid vaccination was “defective”. Last year, The Telegraph revealed that AstraZeneca had admitted for the first time in court documents that its Covid vaccine can cause a rare side-effect – in an apparent about-turn.

‘Clear and stringent standards’

The Government has indemnified AstraZeneca against any legal action but has so far refused to intervene.

AstraZeneca previously said in a statement that it does “not comment on ongoing litigation matters” but it added: “Regulatory authorities have clear and stringent standards to ensure the safe use of all medicines, including vaccines. Our sympathy goes out to anyone who has lost loved ones or reported health problems.

“From the body of evidence in clinical trials and real-world data, Vaxzevria has continuously been shown to have an acceptable safety profile and regulators around the world consistently state that the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks of extremely rare potential side effects.”

A spokesman for the NHS Business Authority, which operates VDPS, said it had “significantly expanded” its team to process claims.

A spokesman for the Department of Health and Social Care, said: “Our thoughts are with all families who have suffered adverse effects following Covid-19 vaccination.

“The Health Secretary recently met with the families of those impacted and further work is underway to improve the VDPS, including consideration of potential changes to legislation.”