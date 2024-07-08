Streeting meets dentists with view to ‘rescue and reform service’

Leading dentists have welcomed a “chance to move forward” after meeting the new Health Secretary.

During the General Election campaign, Wes Streeting pledged to meet dentists on July 8 to begin discussions about reforming the NHS dental contract, which has been branded by many as “not fit for purpose”.

The contract for dental services has been blamed for a number of problems in dentistry, including an exodus of NHS dentists and so-called dental deserts, where patients struggle to find NHS care close to where they live.

After the meeting, the British Dental Association (BDA) said that Mr Streeting recognised that “failed contracts and underfunding have fuelled the current crisis”.

The BDA also said it feels there is now a chance to “to rescue and reform a service millions depend on”.

It said it will “work constructively” with the new Government on delivery of its manifesto commitment of 700,000 new urgent and emergency dental appointments.

Shawn Charlwood, chairman of the BDA’s General Dental Practice Committee, said: “The first step to save NHS dentistry is admitting we have a problem. Wes Streeting has done so today.

“There is finally recognition that failed contracts and underfunding have fuelled the current crisis.

“We take absolutely nothing for granted, and will hold this Government to account as we did the last.

“But there’s now a chance to move forward, to rescue and reform a service millions depend on.”

Labour also pledged during the General Election campaign to create an extra 100,000 urgent dental appointments for children in a bid to clear backlogs in England.

The additional appointments will be delivered in the evenings and at weekends while the proposals will cost £109 million a year, the party said.