Streeting urges patients to ‘bear with’ GPs as outage sparks major disruption

Storm Newton, Jane Kirby and Ellie Ng, PA
·4 min read

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has urged people to “bear with” GPs amid a major IT outage that has caused “considerable disruption” to appointment bookings and other services.

Thousands of GP practices have been affected, with NHS England confirming there has been an issue with the EMIS Web system, which is understood to be used by about 60% of practices in England.

There have also been issues with administrative systems in some hospitals while some ambulance services have reported a surge in demand.

Pharmacies have also been affected, with the National Pharmacy Association warning that disruption is likely to continue through the weekend, even when systems are back online, as outlets deal with a backlog of medicine deliveries.

A close-up of Health Secretary Wes Streeting
Health Secretary Wes Streeting urged patience (PA)

The PA news agency understands that around 3,700 GP practices may be affected. People trying to access the NHS app have also encountered problems.

In a post on X, Mr Streeting wrote: “This is having a particular impact on GP appointments and electronic prescribing.

“Please bear with your local GPs if they’re grappling with this on top of normal pressures.”

A spokesperson for NHS England said: “The NHS has long-standing measures in place to manage the disruption, including using paper patient records and handwritten prescriptions, and the usual phone systems to contact your GP.

“There is currently no known impact on 999 or emergency services, so people should use these services as they usually would.

“There are also some issues with administrative systems in hospitals that mean staff are having to work manually from paper to manage certain tasks but in the majority of hospitals, care is continuing as normal.

“Patients should attend appointments unless told otherwise. Only contact your GP if it’s urgent, and otherwise please use 111 online or call 111.”

GP surgeries reported issues with accessing patient records or booking appointments because of the outage.

Professor Kamila Hawthorne, chairwoman of the Royal College of GPs, said: “Our members are telling us that today’s outage is causing considerable disruption to GP practice bookings and IT systems – practices using EMIS IT systems appear to be particularly affected.

“Outages like this affect our access to important clinical information about our patients, as well as our ability to book tests, make referrals, and inform the most appropriate treatment plan.”

She asked patients to “try and wait” until the outage is resolved if their issue is not urgent.

EMIS Web is the most widely used clinical system for primary care in the UK.

It enables GP practices to book appointments, examine records and includes a clinical decision support tool as well as helping with admin.

Following the outage, Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust declared a critical incident due to disruption to its radiotherapy services.

It contacted patients who were due to have treatment on Friday morning to reschedule.

A statement on its website said the hospital is “now able to deliver radiotherapy services and this afternoon’s appointments will take place as scheduled”.

However, it warned the disruption could affect appointments into next week.

A spokesperson for Salisbury District Hospital, which has also been affected, told PA: “The challenge is around our patient administration system. It means that we’ve gone to manual registration of new patients.

“This is in the emergency, maternity and other front door services where people present directly at the hospital. That process is now slow rather than being digital.”

They said the IT issues have not impacted outpatients, with appointments running as normal, and that while they are not seeing any staff shortages at the moment they are using paper systems to allocate cover.

In another post on X, formerly Twitter, Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust said the outage “has affected some of our systems which is impacting some clinical services”.

West Herts Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, which includes Watford General, Hemel Hempstead & St Albans City Hospitals, said the impact on their services has been “minor”.

A string of ambulance services reported seeing increased demand on their 999 and NHS 111 services, including London Ambulance Service (LAS), South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS), South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) and North East Ambulance Service (NEAS).

LAS received a third more calls by 2pm on Friday than it would usually receive in a 24-hour period, according to its chief executive.

Daniel Elkeles said: “Following the global IT outage that has impacted some NHS services across the capital, our call handlers and ambulance crews are incredibly busy with huge increases in the number of calls to both our 999 and 111 services.

“In fact, by 2pm today, we had received more than 3,000 999 calls and 3,000 calls to our 111 services – this is a third higher than we would usually receive in a full 24 hour period.”

SECAmb made clear the majority of its infrastructure is unaffected but that it does not have access to some external NHS services and has declared a “business continuity incident”.

Pharmacies reported issues with accessing prescriptions from GP surgeries and said this would affect the delivery of medicines to patients.

Patients with “minor ailments” are also being sent to pharmacies from GP surgeries, according to the Independent Pharmacies Association.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • A Pregnant Woman Was Forced To Sit In A Meeting While In Labor, And Her Coworkers Are Now Blaming Her For Reporting The Boss

    "I reiterated that I was in active labor and needed to go to the hospital immediately. John snapped back, 'It's just a meeting. Sit through it, and then you can go. It’s not like the baby is going to pop out right now.'"

  • I'm A Hip Surgeon. Here's The 1 Thing I'd Never Do If I Have Hip Pain.

    This behavior can lead to major problems down the road.

  • If Your Pee Looks Or Smells Like This, It's Time To See A Doctor

    Your urine can tell you a lot about your health.

  • Ontario's 'alcohol deficit' to grow with expanded sales: expert

    The number of retailers selling alcohol in Ontario will more than double after Sept. 5, a massive overnight expansion of availability that is proving contentious, not least due to disagreement over the policy's cost. Striking workers have closed Ontario's 680 LCBO outlets, saying they are worried about job security and the potential loss of public revenue from privatized sales.Premier Doug Ford has acknowledged the expansion will cost the province up to $225 million paid to The Beer Store for re

  • 24 Infuriating Photos Of Notes, Signs, And Messages That Show How Scary Late-Stage Capitalism Has Gotten

    "Do NOT come into the bathroom to hide while clocked in. That is time theft and will result in strikes."

  • Is Your Nonstick Pan Making You Sick? Suspected Cases Of 'Teflon Flu' Are Rising

    What is 'Teflon flu'? Here are the symptoms to watch for—and how to avoid it, per toxicologists. It may be more common than people realize, an expert told 'WH.'

  • Tuskegee syphilis study whistleblower Peter Buxtun has died at age 86

    NEW YORK (AP) — Peter Buxtun, the whistleblower who revealed that the U.S. government allowed hundreds of Black men in rural Alabama to go untreated for syphilis in what became known as the Tuskegee study, has died. He was 86.

  • People Online Are Discovering That They Have Emetophobia And Suddenly Feel So Much Less Alone

    "When you have emetophobia, your life can become dominated by it."

  • Public meeting shows split on future of Charlottetown community fridge

    Some people living near the P.E.I. Community Fridge attended a public meeting in Charlottetown Wednesday night to say it is causing issues in their neighbourhood, while others attending insisted it is a valuable resource for vulnerable Islanders.More than 40 people showed up at the meeting at Charlottetown City Hall to give their thoughts on the free-food kiosk, which sits in the parking lot of the Parkdale-Sherwood Lions Club on Valley Street.Seven people, several of whom said they live near th

  • Biden tests positive for COVID-19, plans to isolate in Delaware

    President Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced Wednesday evening. Biden is “experiencing mild symptoms” and “will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. The president experienced upper respiratory…

  • Michael Strahan’s Daughter Isabella, 19, Reveals She’s Cancer-Free: 'Goodbye Hospital'

    “Cancer-free and everything is great,” said Isabella, 19, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor in October 2023

  • Trump's appearance, that speech and the problem with speculating about a public figure's health

    Gossip about a public figure's stamina could lead to incorrect assumptions. Still, politicians have a responsibility to disclose health conditions.

  • Boy lives in permanent shade to survive Spanish sun

    STORY: During Spain's summer months, 11-year-old Pol Dominguez mostly stays indoors. And, when he does have to leave the house, he brings a UV meter with him, wears protective gear, and carries a fan to keep him cool. Dominguez has a rare disease called Xeroderma Pigmentosum, which means ultraviolet radiation could be deadly for him.As heatwaves become more frequent and intense due to climate change, the health risks to Dominguez and others like him increase.Asuncion Vicente, Dermatologist at Sant Joan de Deu Hospital, explains the rare disease.“The xeroderma pigmentosum is a genetic, hereditary, minority disease. A patient is unable to repair DNA after solar damage. Solar damage is caused by solar radiation. The more hours of sunshine, the more solar damage, therefore more illness. In summer, what happens? Well, there are more hours of sunshine, therefore, more damage. You have to protect yourself for more hours. What happens? The type of protection makes a patient hotter.”Dominguez’s case is extreme: even brief exposure to sunlight can cause serious burns.Unlike most children his age, he is not able to spend his days at the beach or pool.Instead, he stays indoors - mostly at home - during his summer holidays.Dominguez’s mother, Xenia Aranda, says it is “impossible” for her son to go out in daytime during summer."Special attention needs to paid to the home environment. There is a protective film on the windows so that the ultraviolet radiation does not filter through. If it is necessary, we lower the blind a little so the radiation is blocked more. We do keep the environment well ventilated and install fans."Officials in Spain said the country will suffer its first heatwave of the summer this week.

  • ‘I lost 8st after being told I was too big to ride a rollercoaster’

    Rhys Collington saw his weight drop from 22st to 14st after combining a low calorie diet with regular exercise.

  • Researchers discover new antidote for cobra bites

    Current antivenom treatment is expensive and does not effectively treat the necrosis of the flesh at the site of the bite.

  • 'I love it here:' Oromocto adult day centre made permanent after successful project

    Gary Thorne didn't know what to expect when he first joined the Meaningful Connections Adult Day Centre as a 59-year-old living with dementia. After his diagnosis of early onset mixed dementia in 2020, which forced him to leave his job in the military, he spent years inside his home, distancing himself from friends. Not knowing what the centre would be like felt daunting and strange. A few months ago, Thorne mustered the courage to go for the first time — and hasn't stopped going since."I realiz

  • Health Matters: E-scooter injuries on the rise, Montreal Children's Hospital warns

    The Montreal Children's Hospital is warning of the dangers of using e-scooters as a mode of transportation. It reports an increase in ER visits related to e-scooters for broken bones and head injuries. Katherine Ward has this story and more in Health Matters for July 18, 2024.

  • Trump has given no official info about his medical care for days since an assassination attempt

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Four days after a gunman's attempt to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally, the public is still in the dark over the extent of his injuries, what treatment the Republican presidential nominee received in the hospital, and whether there may be any long-term effects on his health.

  • Anne continues gradual return to public engagements with hospital visit

    The Princess Royal visited Worcester to officially open a new NHS emergency department.

  • 1 dead after electric bike and car collide in Montréal-Nord

    An electric bike and a car collided in the Montréal-Nord borough late Thursday night, killing the driver of the electric bike.Just before midnight, numerous 911 calls reported the collision, which occurred at the corner of Henri-Bourassa Boulevard and Hébert Avenue.When first responders arrived on the scene, they found the driver of the electric bike unconscious on the ground. Paramedics rushed the driver to the hospital. On Friday morning, a Montreal police spokesperson said they had died and p