Streeting vows to protect Britons getting cheap Brazilian butt lifts and tummy tucks abroad

Wes Streeting has promised to protect Britons travelling abroad for Brazilian butt lifts (BBLs) and other cosmetic surgeries.

After several deaths linked to the treatments, the health secretary said he would work to improve the safety of those going to Turkey and elsewhere for procedures including BBLs and tummy tucks.

He warned British travellers seeking cut-price surgeries to think carefully before taking up offers that are “too good to be true”.

And Mr Streeting said: “I think we need to take very seriously this issue of medical negligence and malpractice overseas.”

It comes after several women lost their lives in the last few years after travelling to Turkey for discounted surgery.

Health secretary Wes Streeting urged Brits to be careful travelling abroad for cosmetic surgery (PA Wire)

Mr Streeting added: “My strong advice to British travellers is if the offer looks too good to be true, I suspect it is too good to be true, and think very carefully before flying overseas, paying what looks like a kind of rock-bottom attractive price, because you may end up paying the consequences for years to come as a result of injuries, which in the worst cases can be life-changing.

“I’m determined to work with international partners to try and improve safety for Brits abroad.

“But we also need to send a strong message to the British public to manage the risks, to do their homework and think very carefully before taking up offers that are too good to be true.”

Asked whether the NHS should be picking up the pieces when things go wrong, he said: “We’re never going to turn people away who are in need of care but this is another pressure the NHS doesn’t need.

“So I would urge Brits – before travelling abroad – to think very carefully before accessing those cosmetic treatments that are currently being marketed at rock-bottom prices.”

The health secretary warned Britons if deals for cut-price surgery look too good to be true, they probably are (PA Archive)

Kaydell Brown, 38, from Sheffield, signed up for multiple surgeries in Turkey but died after going into theatre on 26 March this year.

In an interview with ITV News, her sister Leanne said: “She went in for surgery at about 9.30am and that was the last time I saw her.”

Another patient, Isabella Crawford, has told how she thought she would die after flying home with blood pouring out of her open wounds.

The 20-year-old flew to Turkey in February after a surgeon recommended she have a “mummy makeover“ – which included a tummy tuck, a breast uplift, liposuction and a Brazilian butt lift.

A recent inquest heard how Hayley Dowell, 38, suffered medical complications at a private clinic and died after she had a Brazilian butt lift, tummy tuck and liposuction in October last year.

Kaydell Brown (right) travelled to Istanbul for the fatal surgery which she believed would give her a dream body (Kaitlyn Kavanagh on GoFundMe)

And a coroner said Janet Lynne Savage, 54, from Bangor, died after major artery trauma during a gastric sleeve weight loss procedure in Turkey in 2023.

Foreign Office data shows that at least six British people died in Turkey in 2023 after travelling abroad for medical procedures.

Overall, 28 British nationals have died in the country following planned surgery since 2019, the data shows.

A UK government spokesperson said: “We urge anyone considering a medical procedure abroad to review our travel advice and the relevant guidance from the NHS and other professional bodies.”

According to the Foreign Office website, “the standard of medical facilities and available treatments can vary widely globally and also within countries”.

As well as deaths, it said, “some British nationals have also experienced complications and needed further treatment or surgery following their procedure”.

It said anyone considering travelling to Turkey for treatment should discuss the plans with their doctor or dentist, adding that “private companies have a financial interest in booking your treatment and their literature should not be your only source of information”.

The website said the Foreign Office “cannot usually help if you have travelled abroad for medical treatment, for example, if you have issues with the care received or costs involved.

“Planned medical treatment is considered a commercial arrangement.”

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said: “The NHS will always be there for those who need it, but should not be left to pick up the pieces of botched BBLs.

“Not only are they potentially fatal, having the highest death rate of all cosmetic procedures, but dodgy ‘tweakments’ and surgeries are leaving the NHS to repair the damage and taxpayers to foot the bill.

“I’d urge anyone considering a BBL to think twice before taking up an offer that seems too good to be true.”