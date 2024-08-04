'Our streets are being used as a free car park'

Katy Scott - BBC Scotland News
·4 min read

Residents of a new housing development in Glasgow say their streets are being taken over by people using it as a "free car park".

Homeowners on the Northbridge estate in Sighthill say they struggle to park their cars due to people leaving their vehicles in the area to avoid high parking charges and the low emission zone (LEZ) in the city centre.

The estate is part of a scheme which includes the Sighthill Bridge over the M8 and is designed to ease pedestrian and cyclist access to the city centre.

However, the scheme has attracted city centre workers and students keen to avoid the city centre charges.

"The council say they're aware of the issues but they created the problem by not putting in any parking restrictions," says local resident Peter Collins.

Glasgow City Council said it was considering parking control measures to protect residents.

Northbridge is part of a £250m regeneration of Sighthill through the Glasgow Region City Deal, which is funded by the UK and Scottish governments.

But Mr Collins said the area has been plagued by anti-social behaviour, pests and graffiti since he first moved there in 2022.

And the 46-year-old said the streets were now regularly used for free parking by city centre workers and students.

"There were about 50 big vans around our three streets last week," he said.

"The council told us they couldn't afford to do parking but this is supposed to be the biggest investment in a development of its kind outside of London."

Mr Collins said residents had been "passed back and forth" between police and the council when issues came up.

He said there had been incidents of disabled people not being able to access their homes and people being blocked in by other cars.

"Police say parking is a council issue and then the council say they don't have the resources," he said.

"There are zero parking restrictions and the council say it is a priority area since its right by the LEZ, but in the meantime people are using it as a free car park for the city centre.

"They park on the drop kerbs and on the pavements, which is illegal, and I've fallen twice because of it.

"My dog's nearly been knocked down twice because you're always coming out between cars and you can't see what's coming."

Residents have urged the council to tackle the problem by introducing parking permits or double yellow lines.

Resident Angela said she was often woken up in the morning by city centre workers arriving early to park in the street.

"I’ve seen people park here, get their suitcases out and head to the city centre and then they don’t come back for several days so I’m assuming they went off on holiday," she said.

"There’s still work waiting to be done on the other side of the development and I’ve got no idea how they’re going to get big vehicles down the street."

sighthill bridge over the M8
The "rusty" bridge reconnected neighbourhoods in the north of Glasgow to the city centre [BBC]

Sighthill Bridge opened next to the development in 2023 and reconnected the area to the city centre over the M8.

James, 21, moved into the development when it was first built and told BBC Scotland News he usually struggled to find a place to park in front of his own house.

"A lot of people park here and walk across the bridge to avoid the LEZ," he said.

"It mostly seems to be city centre workers or students walking across to Glasgow Caledonian or Strathclyde University."

Steven, 27, lives in one of the new houses and said he was considering turning his garden into a double drive for his and his girlfriend's cars.

"Often people park all the way down to the traffic lights and it ends up creating a one-way road which is quite dangerous," he said.

"And a lot of people park here to walk over to the Royal Infirmary since it’s just a five-minute walk."

A council spokesperson said: “We are currently considering parking control measures to protect residents in Sighthill from people coming into the area to park in this way.

"If driveways, etc, are being blocked residents should contact Police Scotland.”

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • 2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting over 'ongoing neighbour dispute' in Stratford, Ont.

    WARNING: This story contains references to violence and suicide.Two people are dead and two were sent to hospital with serious injuries after a man opened fire on his neighbours following a dispute in Stratford, Ont., on Thursday night, police say.Police received multiple 911 calls for reports of gunshots in the area of Bradshaw Drive and McCarthy Road West around 10:45 p.m. ET. Police who arrived on the scene found four people with gunshot wounds. Two of them died and the other two were taken b

  • La. Mayor Resigned from Office. Days Later, She Was Arrested on Accusations She Raped Minor

    Misty Roberts, 42, was arrested five days after she stepped down as mayor of DeRidder, La.

  • Dad Sentenced For Manslaughter After Forcing 6-Year-Old To Run On Speeding Treadmill

    Video shown in court showed Corey Micciolo struggling as his father, Christopher Gregor, forced him to keep running on a speeding treadmill.

  • 1 of 3 killed in Nevada prison brawl was white supremacist gang member who killed an inmate in 2016

    RENO, Nev. (AP) — One of three inmates killed in a Nevada prison brawl this week was a member of a white supremacist prison gang who was serving a life sentence for his role in a murder at another Nevada prison, authorities said Friday.

  • Chairs and bottles thrown as protesters clash in resort

    Nearly 1,000 protesters are involved in disorder after a protest in one of England's best-known resorts.

  • Father Allegedly Tied 15-Year-Old Daughter to Tree for 'Over 24 Hours': Police

    Police responded to a home in Vera, Okla., on July 28 where they found a teenage girl allegedly tied to a tree and given a carpet square to sleep on, police allege

  • Father Who Killed His 3 Sons Execution-Style Avoids Death Penalty with Guilty Plea: Reports

    Chad Doerman will serve three consecutive life sentences for the murder of his three sons in June 2023

  • Spy couple's children didn't know they were Russian, Kremlin says

    STORY: This family of Russian sleeper agents were flown to Moscow in the biggest East-West prisoner swap since the Cold War.So deep under cover their children only found out they were Russians after the flight took off, the Kremlin said on Friday (August 2). Met by President Vladimir Putin as they touched down, the children knew no Russian and were greeted in Spanish, according to a Kremlin spokesperson.The Dultsevs, a husband and wife, were convicted in a Slovenia court of pretending to be Argentinians in order to spy.While in jail they were given restricted access to their children, and feared they could lose their parental rights, the spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said.The group upon arrival were congratulated by Putin and those in the military service were told they would be nominated for state awards. One of the first off the plane on Thursday (August 2nd) was Vadim Krasikov, a hitman released by Germany and an employee of Russia's FSB security service.He was convicted by a German court of killing a former Chechen militant in a Berlin park in 2019.His release will be seen as a win for Moscow, which prides itself on bringing home intelligence operatives arrested abroad.But Germans spoken to by Reuters in Berlin felt mixed about the trade. "To be honest, I find it a pity that Germany engaged in this. Releasing a killer who is then celebrated as a hero in another country."The swap involved 24 prisoners, with16 moving from Russia to the West and eight prisoners held in the West being sent back to Russia.Although Moscow released more prisoners than it received, it was portrayed by Russian authorities as a victory, and appeared to go down well on the streets."The President agreed for such an exchange, that means he was sure it was right. So, I trust the president and agree with his opinion."The multi-country deal appeared to be a one-time exchange that does not reset the antagonistic U.S.-Russia relationship, which has deteriorated sharply since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

  • This Judge Claims He Accidentally Killed His Wife. Prosecutors Say It Was Murder: What Did Their Son See?

    Jeffrey Ferguson made a gun-hand gesture at his wife, Sheryl, while they sat at a restaurant. Within hours, she was dead

  • Man who shot Reagan reacts to Trump’s assassination attempt

    John Warnock Hinckley Jr., who spent 35 years in a psychiatric hospital following the 1981 shooting of President Ronald Reagan, shares his thoughts on the recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett.

  • Putin greeted children of freed sleeper agents in Spanish as they had only discovered they were Russian on the flight to Moscow, Kremlin says

    The children only learned they were Russian after they boarded the Moscow-bound plane in Ankara, a Kremlin spokesperson said.

  • Person set on fire near Surrey Central Station: RCMP

    A man was lit on fire near Surrey Central Station Friday afternoon, according to police in the Metro Vancouver suburb. In a statement, Surrey RCMP Const. Parm Kahlon said they received reports of an attack at about 1:10 p.m. PT, near the 10200-block of City Parkway.The local RCMP confirmed the attacker allegedly assaulted the victim by throwing a fire accelerant on the victim's body and lighting him on fire. Police said Saturday the victim remains in hospital with serious burns. Kahlon said the

  • Police find the bodies of 4 men, including a policeman, shot to death near resort outside Cancun

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police on Mexico’s Caribbean coast said Friday they have found the bodies of four men, including a policeman, shot to death near a resort just south of Cancun.

  • Man awaiting sentencing in Windsor, Ont., is also on trial for a charge related to drag queen storytime

    WARNING: This story contains derogatory and offensive language.A London man awaiting sentencing in Windsor is on trial in Ontario for another charge related to anti-2SLGBTQ+ protesting — this time outside a drag queen story hour near London. Bubba Christopher Pollock was charged with harassment for allegedly approaching a same-sex couple and their children outside the event at Parkhill library on April 29, 2023.On Friday, the Ontario Court of Justice heard Pollock approached the family with anot

  • Parole extended for man who planned mother, grandmother's murders

    Almost 35 years after a Saanich teenager plotted the murder of his mother and grandmother, his day parole has been extended — and a second accomplice has been granted full parole.Darren Gowan (who previously went by the last name Huenemann), now 51, was 18 years old when he orchestrated the double homicide with the help of two classmates. In 1990 Derik Lord, then 17, and David Muir, then 16, carried out the murders of Sharon Huenemann, 47, and her mother Doris Leatherbarrow, 69, at Leatherbarrow

  • ‘Killed her because they could.’ Man guilty in two Tacoma murders learns his sentence

    Octavio Reed and an accomplice pleaded guilty to killing Heather Tucker and Bud Morgan during attempted robberies in 2021.

  • Thugs will ‘pay the price’, Government warns amid fears of more disorder to come

    A further wave of violence swept the country on Saturday.

  • In St. John's, Golf Avenue murder suspects aren't strangers to court, documents show

    The three suspects accused of killing a man on a residential street in St. John's on Wednesday each boast a hefty rap sheet, with some criminal convictions dating back to 1988.Their respective crimes — 220 altogether — include theft, robbery, and assault.Veronica Whalen, Jason Wells and Bradley Morrell were all charged with second-degree murder in provincial court on Thursday. All three had been involved in a short standoff on Golf Avenue the day before, which led to a shelter-in-place order for

  • Chopper footage captures 3 Toronto-area carjacking arrests

    Three carjacking suspects are under arrest thanks in part to the York Regional Police helicopter. As Catherine McDonald reports, helicopter video released by police shows how the thermal imaging technology works.

  • Search for child resumes in Thames River in London, Ont., a day after she went missing

    First responders in London, Ont., have resumed searching the Thames River on Friday for a girl who went missing a day earlier. The search began with divers and boats at around 3 p.m. ET Thursday after reports that a young girl entered the water near the intersection of Adelaide Street and Kipps Lane and was then seen struggling."Members of the London Police Service continue to monitor the river and searched riverbanks overnight for the missing child with the use of several large spotlights," Con