How to stretch your dollar at the gas pumps
A spokesperson from AAA said gas prices are on the rise partially due to the cost of crude oil going up, as well as some refineries that recently shut down
The profit-reporting season for oil and gas companies started out in a downbeat mood, but things could be starting to shift.
DETROIT (AP) — Investors are punishing automakers' stocks this week after second-quarter earnings reports exposed industrywide issues of slowing sales and high prices, just as the companies are having to spend huge sums to make new electric and gas vehicles.
Scotiabank says a “technical issue” has left some customers’ payments, including direct deposits, not being put into their accounts. “We are currently experiencing a technical issue where some of our clients’ inbound payments, including direct deposits and cheque deposits, are not being applied to their accounts,” the bank said in a social media post shortly after 10 a.m. Eastern.
MILAN (AP) — Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares pledged action to tackle problems in North America and elsewhere Thursday after reporting a plunge in first-half earnings.
(Bloomberg) -- China's electric carmakers are expanding in Europe to blunt the impact of tariffs meant to weaken their price advantage over the region's ailing legacy manufacturers.
BEIJING (Reuters) -Apple's smartphone shipments in China fell by 6.7% in the second quarter of 2024, as the tech giant faced intensifying competition from rivals like Huawei, according to data from market research firm Canalys. Apple's total shipments for the quarter ending in June stood at 9.7 million units, down from 10.4 million units in the same quarter last year, Canalys data shows. In contrast, Huawei's smartphone shipments surged 41% year-on-year to 10.6 milion in the quarter, bolstered by the launch of its new Pura 70 series in April.
The Nova Scotia government is seeking more than $900,000 from the directors of a defunct fuel and heating oil company for taxes that were collected from customers in the years before it went bankrupt but which were never turned over to the province.The provincial fuel tax issue is adding to the catalogue of financial woes faced by Maritime Fuels that have trickled out since it abruptly closed down last fall, owing more than $51 million to creditors, including $2.5 million to customers who prepai
(Bloomberg) -- Signs that equity investors are getting cold feet over the rapid advances in artificial intelligence leaders have put a spotlight on some less obvious beneficiaries of the technology boom.
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Friday, with major markets apart from Shanghai and Taiwan logging modest gains.
A court case could soon settle a spicy dispute: Who invented Flamin' Hot Cheetos? A former PepsiCo executive is suing the company, saying it destroyed his career after questioning his claim that he invented the popular flavor of Cheetos snacks. PepsiCo said Thursday it has no comment on the lawsuit, which was filed July 18 in California Superior Court.
Over the past year, the Indian stock market has shown robust growth with a 43% increase, despite a recent 2.0% drop over the last seven days. In this context of anticipated earnings growth of 16% annually, dividend stocks can be particularly appealing for investors seeking both stability and potential income in a dynamic market environment.
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Toyota Motor plans to build a battery plant for electric vehicles in the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka and supply its batteries to a factory that makes luxury Lexus brand cars, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday. The world's top-selling automaker would seek to make the island of Kyushu where Fukuoka is located a central part of its supply chain for battery-powered vehicles and an export base for Asia, the newspaper said. A Toyota spokesperson said the company was aware of the report, but that it was not something it had announced.
A new report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information has found Ontario now has the lowest ratio of registered nurses in the country. Data shows the province's shortage continues to worsen, dropping to only 651 registered nurses per 100-thousand people. Katherine Ward has this story and more in Health Matters for July 26, 2024.
American Airlines (AAL) and Southwest Airlines (LUV) shares were initially under pressure in Thursday's pre-market hours after reporting earnings, both seeing a bump higher at the start of regular trading hours. American and Southwest signaled margin headwinds tied to airfare prices and capacity pressures. Boyd Group International President Mike Boyd and Bloomberg Intelligence senior aerospace, defense, and airlines industry analyst George Ferguson come onto The Morning Brief to talk about the state of the airline industry and how these travel conditions could shape the landscape in the latter half of 2024. "Prepare for a bloodbath the rest of the year," Boyd tells Yahoo Finance, his sentiments affirmed by Ferguson's belief that capacity numbers could make it "rough to turn 3Q around, 4Q is always a weak quarter. It's going to be a rough year for the airlines, rougher than I thought." For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Morning Brief. This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.
Strategic petroleum reserve stocks are low and regulatory easing may only significantly boost U.S. long-run supply, the bank said in a client note. Oil prices rose slightly on Friday after the release of U.S. economic data that beat analyst estimates, raising investor expectation for increased crude oil demand from the world's largest energy consumer. Goldman Sachs expects Brent prices to range from $75 to $90 in 2025, assuming trend-like growth in gross domestic product (GDP) and steady oil demand as well as market balancing by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and affiliates.
California Supreme Court upholds Prop. 22, which allows Uber, Lyft and other gig economy companies to classify their drivers as independent contractors.
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company George Weston Ltd. say they have agreed to pay $500-million to settle a class-action lawsuit regarding their involvement in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme. The class-action case was brought against a group of companies that includes Loblaw and the Weston companies, Metro, Walmart Canada, Giant Tiger and Sobeys owner Empire Co. Ltd. This comes as Loblaw reported its second-quarter profit decreased compared with a year ago amid a month-long national boycott of the company. Anne Gaviola has more on the class action case and whether or not the May boycott made a significant dent in the grocery giant’s bottom line.