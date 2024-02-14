Stretch, Relax, and Bleat

February is National Goat Yoga Month. Yes, you heard that right – a whole month dedicated to the blissful combination of downward dog and playful bleats. But what exactly is goat yoga, and how did this quirky trend come to be?

Goat yoga is a delightful fusion of traditional yoga poses with the joyful presence of adorable goats. Originating in the United States in 2016, this unique form of yoga quickly gained popularity worldwide for its ability to blend fitness, mindfulness, and, of course, animal therapy.

The brainchild of Lainey Morse, goat yoga began on a small Oregon farm when Morse hosted a yoga class in her pasture alongside her herd of friendly goats. The unexpected presence of the furry creatures brought an element of fun and spontaneity to the session, captivating participants and sparking a global phenomenon.

Rest assured, the goats that will be prancing around and even climbing over the yoga enthusiasts in these sessions are not massive animals like the Boer species, with bucks that reach up to 340 lbs. Goat yoga sessions generally employ baby goats or small breeds (dwarf, pygmy, or miniature breeds).

Beyond the undeniable cuteness factor, goat yoga offers a wealth of benefits for both body and mind. Interacting with these gentle and affectionate animals promotes stress relief, boosts mood, and nurtures a sense of connection with nature. Additionally, the physical aspect of yoga combined with the unpredictable nature of the goats provides a unique challenge, enhancing balance and core strength.

Curious about how you can join in on the goat yoga fun? It's simple! There are yoga studios and farms across Alberta that offer special goat yoga sessions. Participants can expect a lighthearted and laughter-filled experience as they stretch and flow alongside these playful creatures.

So, whether you're a seasoned yogi or a curious newcomer, National Goat Yoga Month presents the perfect opportunity to embrace the joy of yoga while surrounded by furry friends. Grab your yoga mat and a water bottle, pack your sense of adventure, and prepare for a heartwarming and laughter-filled experience unlike any other!

Dean LaBerge, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grizzly Gazette