Strictly 2017 champion Joe joins Simon Rimmer on Sunday Brunch

We all know getting up early is horrible, and getting up early on a Sunday is even worse, but Strictly Come Dancing 2017 champion Joe McFadden seems to have only just realised that Simon Rimmer had the worst job of all during their run on the BBC One show: getting up early on a Sunday morning after performing on Strictly the night before.

Joe joined his fellow Strictly contestant Simon and co-host Tim Lovejoy on today’s (January 13) Sunday Brunch, and it wasn’t long before Joe realised that Simon had it pretty rough back then.

Looking forward to having brunch this morning with #strictly buddy @simonrim https://t.co/iN3FusqxM0 - Joe McFadden (@mrjoemcfadden) January 13, 2019

"So this is what you were doing last year, after we did Strictly on a Saturday night? You were coming and doing this every week?" Joe asked him shortly after the show started. "My goodness, I don’t know how you did it."

"What, you had no idea he was a TV presenter?" Tim asked in reply.

"Look, I knew you were doing something," Joe joked back.

Of course, Joe won the 2017 series, and while Tim never lets an opportunity to remind Simon that he didn’t win pass him by without commenting on it, Joe was a lot more supportive of his co-star.

"You did really well," Joe told Simon later in the show. "Listen, no one will ever forget your Buzz Lightyear, or your amazing Waltz to 'You’ll Never Walk Alone'. Some iconic TV right there!"

The former Holby City star also reflected on his time on the Strictly-themed cruise, joking that it was "just as claustrophobic" as you'd imagine.

"The great thing about people at 1am in the bar [is] they'll tell you exactly what they thought," he remembered. "There was this one couple and he was like, 'Oh, I loved you on Strictly', and the wife was like, 'I didn't – I preferred Debbie McGee!'"

If you also fancy spending time on a cruise with Strictly stars, you can find out everything you need to know about this year's cruise itineraries right here.

Sunday Brunch airs on Channel 4.

