Strictly 2024 adds '00s boyband star

Strictly Come Dancing has revealed the second celebrity contestant of the 2024 series.

The hit BBC ballroom show will return to screens this autumn with a new host of celebrities competing for the coveted glitterball trophy.

JLS boyband member JB Gill is the second star to be announced, who rose to fame with his bandmates on reality show The X Factor back in the noughties.

He joins comedian Chris McCausland in the current confirmed line-up.

The singer, TV presenter and author was unveiled as the latest contestant on This Morning, where he shared his excitement at joining the 2024 cast.

"I danced in the Strictly Christmas special over a decade ago and loved it, so when I got the call to join Strictly this year, it was an immediate yes from me," he said.

"I’m raring to go to and looking forward to showing off some new skills to the JLS boys. From muddy wellies on the fields of my farm to sequins and glitterballs, I’m here to embrace it all!"

Gill appeared on the 2012 Strictly Christmas special, lifting the trophy at the time with then-dancer Ola Jordan. The two impressed the judges and audience members with their Jive routine to 'Rockin' Robin' by Bobby Day.

In addition to his music career, JB is an avid farmer who has his own farming series on Channel 5 titled Down on the Farm and On The Farm, inviting viewers into a behind-the-scenes look at his family farm based in Sevenoaks, Kent.

JB also has Channel 5 cooking show Cooking With The Gills and is a guest presenter on

BBC’s Countryfile and Springwatch, plus Songs of Praise.

He is the second JLS star to appear on Strictly, with bandmate Aston Merrigold having competed in the 2017 series. He was the sixth celebrity to eliminated alongside dance partner Janette Manrara.

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

