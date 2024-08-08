Strictly 2024 adds Corrie and Miranda stars

Strictly Come Dancing has announced the eighth and ninth stars joining the 2024 series.

The BBC talent show is set to return to screens this autumn with a new host of celebrities signing up to show off their dance skills on the famous dancefloor.

Singer and Coronation Street star Shayne Ward and Miranda actor Sarah Hadland are the next two celebrities to be announced, with their identities revealed today (August 8) on Lorraine.



They both join TOWIE's Pete Wick, Love Island's Tasha Ghouri, opera singer and Go Compare man Wynne Evans, '80s popstar Toyah Willcox, JLS boyband star JB Gill, comedian Chris McCausland and Morning Live's Dr Punam Krishan on the show so far.

Of his new challenge, Shayne said: “I’m buzzing to see all of the sparkles and magic that is Strictly in real life.



"I’m no stranger to live TV, but dancing Latin and Ballroom in front of millions is a whole new level. No promises on my dancing ability, but I will give it my best shot!"

Sarah said she "cannot believe" she is taking part in the show, adding: "I feel particularly excited to be part of such an iconic show in its 20th year. I’m so ready for the glitz, glam and glitter, and hopefully I can make everyone watching at home proud!"

Shayne is known for winning the second series of The X Factor in 2005. His debut single 'That's My Goal' earned him a Christmas number one following his win.

He also played Aidan Connor in Coronation Street for three years between 2015 and 2018, and has appeared in a number of West End musicals including Rock of Ages.

Sarah will be familiar to Strictly fans for her roles in BBC comedy Miranda, The Job Lot and Horrible Histories.

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

