Strictly 2024 adds DIY SOS star and top athletes as final celebrities

Strictly Come Dancing has announced the final celebrities joining the 2024 series.

The BBC dance contest is back on screens this autumn, with a new line-up of celebrities set to take to the dance floor. The One Show confirmed the trio of new celebs on Monday (August 12).

The latest contestant to be revealed is Sam Quek, best known for winning gold at the 2016 Summer Olympics as part of the Team GB field hockey team. She parlayed her athletics success into appearances on Celebrity MasterChef and I'm a Celebrity.

BBC

"As a former hockey player I’m used to playing as part of a team, but the thought of dancing on the ballroom floor in front of a live audience is quite daunting," Sam said.

"I’m chuffed to be a part of this legendary show and Quickstep into the shoes of a performer, it feels absolutely surreal but I’m ready for every bit of the adventure."



DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles will be stepping into the Strictly ballroom as well. He also has previous reality competition experience from the I'm a Celebrity jungle.

BBC

"I’m so, so excited to be doing Strictly this year," Nick said. "People may be more used to me getting stuck in on a building site or travelling the world, but dancing live on TV will be a whole new adventure.

"I’ve spent my whole life learning new skills and I’ve never been afraid of a challenge – there’s life in the old dog yet to take on one more big one – being taught how to dance! I’ll give it my everything .... and try not to embarrass my kids, of course!”

Rounding out this year's Strictly celebrity line-up will be Sky Sports pundit and former Arsenal star Paul Merson aka The Magic Man. He represented England at UEFA Euro 1992, as well as the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

BBC

"Joining Strictly is a whole new ball game for me, but I’m going to tackle this challenge head-on," he said. "I’m ready to swap the pitch for the ballroom floor, so here’s hoping my two left feet can learn some moves and, you never know, maybe I’ll be taking home the Glitterball Trophy!”

They'll join EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick, Olympic swimmer Tom Dean, Coronation Street's Shayne Ward, and Miranda actor Sarah Hadland, who were announced yesterday on Lorraine.

Other Strictly 2024 stars revealed so far include TOWIE's Pete Wicks, Love Island's Tasha Ghouri, opera singer and Go Compare man Wynne Evans, '80s popstar Toyah Willcox, JLS boyband star JB Gill, comedian Chris McCausland and Morning Live's Dr Punam Krishan.

Guy Levy - BBC



Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.



