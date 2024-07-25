Strictly allegations ‘sad and shocking’ says former star Pasha Kovalev

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Pasha Kovalev has said allegations about the behaviour of professional dancers on the show are “sad and shocking”.

It comes after actress Amanda Abbington said she had complained to the BBC about “aggressive behaviour” she was subjected to during rehearsals and told Channel 4 News that she knows of “three other women” who went through something similar during their Strictly experience.

Earlier in the month professional dancer Graziano Di Prima announced he was leaving the BBC show after claims about his treatment of reality star Zara McDermott when they competed together last year.

Strictly Come Dancing professional Pasha Kovalev said allegations about the behaviour of professional dancers on the show are ‘sad and shocking’ (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

Speaking to ITV’s Loose Women about the allegations, Kovalev said: “It’s sad and shocking that we’re in the situation where we are right now.

“And we need to find ways not to let that happen again. I’m sure a lot of people don’t believe it.”

The 44-year-old added: “We need to create the atmosphere where everyone will be heard, (where) everyone (will) feel comfortable going out there to have the best time of their lives.”

Abbington previously described the behaviour of her former dance partner, Giovanni Pernice, as “unnecessary, abusive, cruel and mean”. He strongly denies her claims.

Kovalev also spoke about the death of his friend, former Strictly professional Robin Windsor, who died in February at the age of 44.

The Russian dancer has helped to put together a show called Celebrating Robin Windsor: The Final Act, which will honour the dancer and feature guest performances from Kovalev, former Strictly professional Vincent Simone, Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden and more.

“I think everyone loved Robin. Anyone who ever met him loved him, he was just a big sweetheart,” he told Loose Women.

“He was helping everyone and anyone. Before Strictly, during Strictly, after Strictly, and I met Robin (a) long time ago, we were on the same production… we were on Broadway touring the world.

“And then we were reunited on Strictly and we did a lot of dances together, a lot of projects together, (we) shared the stage a million times and, unfortunately, the news of his passing came as a huge shock to me – to all his friends.”

He added: “I think my first instinct was I wanted to cherish the time we had together with Robin. I would like to one more time get all the friends together. Speak about him. Remember how happy he was and his good days and go over the things he loved.”

According to the Robin Windsor website, he began dancing at the age of three when his parents enrolled him in classes in Ipswich and he went on to represent England in numerous championships at home and abroad.

– Celebrating Robin Windsor: The Final Act will be staged at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Sunday November 3, hosted by actress Lisa Riley and Strictly judge Anton Du Beke.