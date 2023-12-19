Strictly’s Amy Dowden thanks show for support following dancefloor return

Guy Levy - BBC

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has thanked the competition show for its support following her return to the dancefloor.

The professional dancer has been absent from the current series after being diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year, though she surprised viewers during Saturday night's (December 16) grand final when she joined the other pros on the dancefloor for the showpiece performance.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (December 19), Amy shared a series of behind-the-scenes videos and photos from the performance and opened up about it in the caption.

Guy Levy - BBC

Related: Strictly's Ellie Leach says she's "living in a dream" following win

"Strictly 2023 thank you! Congratulations to our fabulous winners and finalists but also to every member of the team! It’s truly a dream team," she began.

"My aim this year was to be able to dance in some way and after breaking my foot the plans had to change, but as always the incredible team still made it happen.

"Last night I got to be part of the opening number, thank you @jasongilkison. To have that adrenaline rush from performing in front of an audience, to be back with the gang made me feel like Amy again (the first time since my diagnosis)."

Related: Strictly star Bobby Brazier's dad shares sweet tribute ahead of final

Amy continued: "Thank you @bbcstrictly for helping me through these past few months. You’ve helped me more than you will ever know! This show certainly brings joy to the nation.

"It’s bittersweet coming to the end for me as this has been my only bit of normality the past few months and given me the distraction and focus to be there on Saturdays when I could with the team.

"My heart couldn’t be more full than it is for this show and everyone involved. So proud to be part of the magic! Thank you!"

Amy's comment section was soon flooded with messages of love and support, including one from friend and fellow pro Dianne Buswell, who wrote: "Absolutely loved having you on that floor again with us where you belong! There is a real void when you're not there so it all just felt right again".

Story continues

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturdays and Sundays on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Tickets for Strictly's 2024 live arena tour are available now.

Interested in talking about Strictly Come Dancing? Visit our dedicated sub-forum

You Might Also Like