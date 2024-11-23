What did you miss?

Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke was apparently accosted by a fan in a local supermarket over his "obsession" with celebrity competitor Sarah Hadland's legs.

Following Hadland and professional dancer Vito Coppola's showstopping rumba on Saturday, 23 November, Du Beke preluded his feedback for the pair by recollecting the recent encounter.

It's worth mentioning that he seemed amused by the whole thing.

What, how and why?

Vito Coppola and Sarah Hadland's Week 10 rumba (BBC screenshot)

"That's probably one of the best dances you've done of the season so far," the Strictly panelist told the Miranda actress and her Italian choreographer, before switching over to the anecdote.

"I was in a supermarket the other day and this woman came up to me, she went: 'Why do you keep going on about her legs?! You're obsessed! You're obsessed with her legs...'

Read more:

"I said: 'Because I like them. They're good, they're marvelous.' You work them so well. This beautiful thing [Coppola] did, the pivots round onto her straight leg and then the promenade round; nailed it, not a flutter! You hit all the moments," elaborated Du Beke.

"It was a super difficult routine, very complex, it's not a routine I would've given a partner in a million years. There's three routines in there. So much could go wrong and nothing did."

What else happened on Strictly Come Dancing?

The judges awarded Aljaž Škorjanec and Tasha Ghouri the first 40 of the series (BBC screenshot)

Further into the latest episode, the first 40 score of this series was bestowed upon Aljaž Škorjanec and Love Islander Tasha Ghouri for their American Smooth to Lewis Capaldi's Someone You Loved.

A visibly emotional Du Beke reacted: "It was amazing. It just makes me go 'This is why we dance, this is the point!' We do it because of the way it makes us feel, we don't do it for people to say 'You're wonderful' - we do a bit, but we mostly do it because it makes us feel.

"I watched Aljaz and I see the joy in you that I feel in myself when I dance and it's everything."

Strictly Come Dancing's results show airs Sunday, 24 November on BBC One.