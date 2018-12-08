Strictly's Craig accuses Stacey Dooley of "cheating a little bit"

Anna Duff
Photo credit: BBC

From Digital Spy

Craig Revel Horwood made a controversial comment about Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton's Viennese Waltz on tonight's Strictly Come Dancing (December 8).

The 53-year-old judge accused the pair of "cheating a little bit", suggesting that Kevin's choreography made the routine a "dance of two halves".

Craig said: "I thought a dance of two halves – the first half an American Smooth, and the second half pure Viennese Waltz.

"The challenge in a Viennese Waltz is you have to keep the rotation going and same steps and that's why you felt a bit giddy. I felt like it was cheating a little bit. I would have liked to have seen more of the true Viennese."

However, he did add: "It was very beautiful."

Photo credit: BBC

The audience clearly didn't agree with Craig's critique, with boos ringing around the studio – and neither did the rest of the panel.

Darcey Bussell said: "I liked it. It had a charm, it had a lovely understated quality. The phrasing especially I enjoyed. But overall, charming and beautiful."

Bruno Tonioli praised: "It was so wonderful watching you. It had such genuine quality." Head Judge Shirley Ballas added: "The quality of listening to the music and staying on his right side, it was exquisite."

Kevin seemed a little put out, pulling a confused expression as Craig spoke.

The claim also caused quite a stir on Twitter. One viewer tweeted: "Cheating is a terrible word, Craig. Totally unfair."

Another wrote: "I can't believe Craig just suggested Kevin was cheating with so many turns!?"

Craig scored Stacey and Kevin an eight, while Bruno and Darcey gave them a nine and Shirley awarded them full marks.

They'd nabbed a 39 for their Charleston earlier in the night, giving them a total of 75 and putting them third on the leaderboard.

Is it enough to land them a place in the final? We'll have to wait until tomorrow night's results show to find out.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One on Saturday and Sunday nights.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Instagram and Twitter account.

('You Might Also Like',)