Strictly's Craig accuses Stacey Dooley of "cheating a little bit"

Craig Revel Horwood made a controversial comment about Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton's Viennese Waltz on tonight's Strictly Come Dancing (December 8).

The 53-year-old judge accused the pair of "cheating a little bit", suggesting that Kevin's choreography made the routine a "dance of two halves".

Craig said: "I thought a dance of two halves – the first half an American Smooth, and the second half pure Viennese Waltz.

"The challenge in a Viennese Waltz is you have to keep the rotation going and same steps and that's why you felt a bit giddy. I felt like it was cheating a little bit. I would have liked to have seen more of the true Viennese."

However, he did add: "It was very beautiful."

Photo credit: BBC

The audience clearly didn't agree with Craig's critique, with boos ringing around the studio – and neither did the rest of the panel.

Darcey Bussell said: "I liked it. It had a charm, it had a lovely understated quality. The phrasing especially I enjoyed. But overall, charming and beautiful."

Bruno Tonioli praised: "It was so wonderful watching you. It had such genuine quality." Head Judge Shirley Ballas added: "The quality of listening to the music and staying on his right side, it was exquisite."

Kevin seemed a little put out, pulling a confused expression as Craig spoke.

Wondering where we can hide Craig's six paddle #Strictly pic.twitter.com/rNQviiCJrP - BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 8, 2018

The claim also caused quite a stir on Twitter. One viewer tweeted: "Cheating is a terrible word, Craig. Totally unfair."

Another wrote: "I can't believe Craig just suggested Kevin was cheating with so many turns!?"

@skippity_doo please tell me you are watching the #Strictly Semis!

I can't believe Craig just suggested Kevin was cheating with so many turns!?

- Rebecca Hill (@soulchaserbecky) December 8, 2018

Cheating is a terrible word, Craig. Totally unfair #strictly - ѕυѕαηηαн 🐌🥂 (@PlusTardFD) December 8, 2018

She did absolutely amazing and for Craig to mention cheating has now opened up loads of rumours for the media to feed on and it wasn’t fair of him to say that, Stacey’s face just dropped when he gave feedback and it wasn’t fair for him to say that. - Izzy (@Oofitsizzyyeet) December 8, 2018

Craig scored Stacey and Kevin an eight, while Bruno and Darcey gave them a nine and Shirley awarded them full marks.

They'd nabbed a 39 for their Charleston earlier in the night, giving them a total of 75 and putting them third on the leaderboard.

Is it enough to land them a place in the final? We'll have to wait until tomorrow night's results show to find out.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One on Saturday and Sunday nights.



