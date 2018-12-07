Strictly's Faye Tozer has sliced up her foot

From Digital Spy

Strictly Come Dancing's Faye Tozer has revealed that she's 'sliced up her foot' ahead of this weekend's semi-finals.

She appeared on last night's It Takes Two (December 6), where presenter Zoë Ball said she'd watched Tozer struggle to walk up the steps due to the immense pain.

Tozer admitted that she'd been struggling with a battered foot after an intense week of training with pro dancing partner Giovanni Pernice.

She said: "This week two dances, double the rehearsal time you need really. Trying to get up to the standard quickly, you’re body is in completely different positions."

Explaining the impact it'd had on her, she added: "I've sliced up my foot. I’m not going to show you my horrible feet. Sliced up. I've bashed my ankles."

Ball then interjected: "I watched her try and get up two steps and she is in a lot of pain."

Tozer is confident, however, that she'll recover in time to perform her Argentine Tango and Samba at Saturday night's semi-final.

Pernice praised his dancing partner's efforts in training, saying: "Faye, listen to me, I'm so proud of all you've achieved this week. It's been really difficult for everything. It's not easy at all so well done to you."

Last week, Tozer got her revenge on Pernice for her intense training sessions by waxing his legs live on air.

It seems his methods are working though, because Tozer gained a perfect score of 40 for her Charleston last week.

Strictly Come Dancing continues tomorrow (December 8) at 6.35pm on BBC One.

