Strictly's Kevin Clifton shares first look at next big project

It's only been a few days since Kevin Clifton lifted the Strictly Come Dancing Glitterball Trophy for the first time, but already he's looking forward to his next big job away from the Strictly dance floor.

Kevin announced earlier this year that he'll be joining the cast of the Rock of Ages musical on London's West End in 2019 and he's just shared a first look at the exciting project.

Taking to Instagram, the Strictly star shared images of the costume he will wear to play Stacee Jaxx in the musical, assuring fans that the outfit fits perfectly.

Kevin has swapped Lycra and ballroom shoes for white jeans and cowboy boots, but he looks pretty comfortable in his new attire.

(ps. Spot the Glitterball Trophy in the background!)

Kevin, who won Strictly last Saturday with partner Stacey Dooley, will take on the role of Stacee from January to April and June to July in 2019.

While it'll certainly be different from Strictly, Kevin is no stranger to a West End stage, having previously been in the cast of the Dirty Dancing musical.

Fans of Kevin as a Strictly pro need not worry about his involvement, as he's always quashed rumours he's leaving the BBC One programme.

Find out more about Rock of Ages and Kevin's role here.

