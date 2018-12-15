Strictly's Stacey Dooley limits her mum's visits on show

From Digital Spy

Strictly Come Dancing finalist Stacey Dooley has "made her mum's life" by hitting the dancefloor – so much so that the presenter is having to lay down Strictly ground rules.

Stacey, who's hoping to get her hands on the Glitterball Trophy this weekend, told Stylist that she's having to limit the number of times her mum comes to watch her perform.

Why? Because she's hogging all the spots, of course. (As any proud parent would do.)

"I’ve had to put a limit on it because it was getting a bit ridiculous," she admitted, before revealing that Mama Dooley can only come "every other week now".



"She often brings a pal," Stacey added. "This week she’s there with my boyfriend."

Stacey's mum will be hoping to watch her daughter be crowned this year's Strictly champion when she visits the ballroom this weekend – although, we reckon Stacey's professional partner Kevin Clifton wants it more.

"I'm becoming brilliant at just standing there and smiling and telling everyone it's all about taking part," Kevin said of his losing streak, "but underneath I'm raging!

"I don't know what it is... I just crumble under pressure!"

Kevin and Stacey will compete against Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev, Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice, and Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell in the hopes of turning Kevin's luck around. Will they do it?

Find out when Strictly Come Dancing continues (and concludes) on Saturday (December 16) at 6.30pm on BBC One.





