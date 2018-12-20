Strictly's Stacey Dooley lost Glitterball Trophy hours after win

From Digital Spy

The coveted Glitterball Trophy might be big, shiny, and well, a glitterball, but that didn't stop this year's Strictly Come Dancing winner Stacey Dooley from misplacing it.

It must be so easy to lose such an understated thing...

Giving Stacey's game away, Dr Ranj Singh revealed on The Telegraph's Talking Strictly podcast that he stumbled upon her winners' trophy following the series after-party.

Related: Strictly Come Dancing champion Stacey Dooley has brilliant response to accidental knickers flash during the final

Letting fans into a "little secret", Dr Ranj said: "After the after-party, I may have snuck a picture with Stacey's trophy, and then there was a message on the WhatsApp group..."

Stacey asked her fellow Strictly celebs whether anyone had seen her trophy, apparently admitting: "I left it in the room with all the bags and now I can't find it."

Fortunately for Stacey (and Dr Ranj), the TV doctor "definitely didn't take it home", and the trophy was instead "put away for safe-keeping".

Photo credit: Guy Levy - BBC More

Don't worry, Ranj. We'd have tried to take it home, too.

Privy to all of this year's Strictly gossip, Dr Ranj also told listeners that he may well have "noticed some things" blossoming between Joe Sugg and pro-dancer Dianne Buswell.

"Joe and I live in the same building – he's my neighbour," he said, side-stepping a comment about "comings and goings". "They did rehearse a lot together..." he added.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Instagram and Twitter account.

('You Might Also Like',)

---Watch the latest videos from Yahoo UK---