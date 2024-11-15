Strictly's biggest stories of the week, from Dianne Buswell secret to Blackpool fever

All the news from on and off the dancefloor as Strictly 2024 returns for week 9.

Strictly Come Dancing's Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell have opened up on a secret struggle behind their performance. (BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing is out on tour this week, with the annual visit to Blackpool's Tower Ballroom.

The lucky celebrities still in the contest will get the chance to dance at the iconic venue that's a milestone in many a contestant's Strictly journey.

Unfortunately for Shayne Ward, he just missed out on the experience by being voted off last weekend - a decision that many viewers disagreed with. However, we'll be looking forward to more magical moments from Chris McCausland after his incredible routine last Saturday.

Elsewhere, the cast for the Christmas special is starting to take shape, and former pro cast star Oti Mabuse is headed into the jungle on Sunday for the launch of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!.

These are the biggest stories from on and off the dancefloor over the last week.

🤢 Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell's secret struggle behind big moment

Dianne Buswell revealed she was suffering from a stomach bug. (BBC)

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell won praise on Saturday for a poignant blackout moment in their dance to represent the comedian's visual impairment.

But since their headline-grabbing moment, the pair have revealed that they were battling a secret difficulty during the live show - Buswell had a stomach bug all weekend.

Luckily, they managed the routine and were able to laugh about it afterwards in a video they shared with fans, where McCausland said: "You didn’t have a good night, did you? Full marks for you for getting through it."

👋 Shayne Ward exit backlash

Strictly fans were sad to see Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu leave. (BBC)

Although Shayne Ward had been named as the most likely celebrity to be voted out last weekend, viewers were angry that judges opted to send him home after the dance off in favour of keeping Wynne Evans.

Fans thought it was unfair that Ward was sent home, calling him the better dancer, while his pro partner Nancy Xu added that she thought he "deserved something better" in a lengthy Instagram post.

Ex-Strictly star Ola Jordan has also weighed in, saying that she would like to see a shake-up in the judging line-up every once in a while.

🎢 Strictly heads to Blackpool

Strictly Come Dancing comes from Blackpool this weekend. (PA Images)

Blackpool week is a highlight of the series every year and marks a milestone for many of the contestants as they take to the Tower Ballroom.

Amy Dowden has shared her disappointment that she won't be dancing alongside JB Gill in the iconic venue, but has predicted he and new partner Lauren Oakley will pick up tens for their Quickstep.

Meanwhile, Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal will perform a Cha Cha to I'm Too Sexy, while Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola have their Couple's Choice to Kylie's Padam Padam.

🎅🏻 Christmas special cast

Josh Widdicombe is starring in the Strictly Christmas special. (BBC)

We might only be at the Blackpool halfway point, but Strictly fans can already look ahead to the Christmas special after the 2024 series has ended as the cast announcements have begun.

So far, we know that comedian Josh Widdicombe and RuPaul's Drag Race finalist Tayce will take to the festive dancefloor, with four more stars yet to be named.

🕺 Graziano Di Prima returns

Graziano Di Prima is back in town for a dance class. (BBC)

Pro dancer Graziano Di Prima left Strictly under a cloud earlier this year after allegations about his behaviour towards Zara McDermott in their rehearsals last year.

Di Prima, who hit back at the accusations saying "I am not a monster" has been regrouping in Italy with his wife, a pro on Ballando con le Stelle, but has now announced his return to the UK.

He will be a guest at a dance class with Dancing With The Stars champion Pasquale La Rocca in London next month, in a similar move to axed pro Giovanni Pernice who has also been running London dance classes.

❗️Who's in the dance off danger zone?

Could it be Wynne Evans and Katya Jones' time to go? (BBC)

Perhaps unsurprisingly after last week's dance off, Wynne Evans is tipped by the bookies as the most likely contestant to be on his way home this weekend.

The cast is whittling down as Strictly heads into the second half of the series and the run-up to the final, with Pete Wicks also in the danger zone according to BetMGM.

But at the other end of the scale, Chris McCausland and Sarah Hadland are both looking like pretty sure bets for the final at this point.

These are the latest odds for this week's elimination from BetMGM:

Wynne Evans - 11/25

Pete Wicks - 5/2

Jamie Borthwick - 4/1

JB Gill - 10/1

Montell Douglas - 14/1

Tasha Ghouri - 50/1

Sarah Hadland - 80/1

Chris McCausland - 100/1

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One at 6.45pm on Saturday.