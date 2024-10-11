Strictly's biggest stories of the week including Nick Knowles' injury update

All the news from on and off the dancefloor ahead of Strictly 2024 week four.

Nick Knowles is hoping to dance at the weekend. (BBC screengrab)

As the Strictly Come Dancing bullying claims scandal finally starts to die down, it's been back to business as usual in the ballroom this week.

Unfortunately for Nick Knowles, "business as usual" means continuing to deal with injury as he has spent another week wondering whether he will be able to make it to Saturday's live show.

Toyah Willcox and Chris McCausland found themselves at the centre of a flurry of controversy after the recently-eliminated star appeared to suggest viewers should vote McCausland out.

Meanwhile, Strictly has announced a brand new theme week for the show, icons week, set to hit the dancefloor in November.

These were the week's biggest stories in Strictly land.

Will Nick Knowles quit Strictly?

Nick Knowles is due to find out his Strictly fate on Friday. (BBC screengrab)

Nick Knowles has had a rough ride in the competition so far - after the first show he injured his arm changing a car tyre, and last Saturday he had to sit out movie week after hurting his leg during rehearsals.

His woes are far from over yet as Knowles and his partner Luba Mushtuk are still unsure whether they will be cleared by medics to take part in this weekend's show. If they can't, that means the end of Knowles' Strictly journey as contestants are only allowed one bye.

"I’m getting sick and tired of my injures - everybody else must be getting fed up with it as well!" said Knowles.

Chris McCausland battles sickness

Chris McCausland has had a tough week with a cold. (BBC screengrab)

Knowles isn't the only contestant suffering this week as Chris McCausland has claimed he is "falling apart" with illness.

The comedian and his partner Dianne Buswell offered an update from their training diary where McCausland said he had been struggling with a cold this week.

He said: "Oh Di, my throat, my nose, my wrist, my big toe. I've got a bug, my throat's a bit sore, my nose is bunged up, just letting you know in case you want to wear a helmet."

Toyah Willcox vs Chris McCausland

Toyah Willcox shocked some Strictly fans with her comments about Chris McCausland. (BBC screengrab)

For a brief moment this week, it seemed there was some underlying animosity between Toyah Willcox and Chris McCausland.

Willcox was voted out last weekend after two weeks in the dance off, but asked on It Takes Two what advice she had for the remaining celebrities, she awkwardly commented: "If you don’t wanna do a dance off, get rid of Chris!"

However, it seems all is well in the 2024 cast as McCausland later clarified that she had meant it as a compliment.

Icons Week is coming

Strictly Come Dancing will stage its first Icons Week. (BBC)

How to move on from the Strictly scandal? With a new theme week, of course! It Takes Two has announced Icons Week will debut on 2 November.

The special episode will see the couples pay tribute to their musical heroes and will feature a pro cast dance to a Beyonce medley, with Johannes Radebe taking centre stage.

Each series usually features Movie Week, a Halloween episode and Musicals Week, but over the years has also seen Best of Britain, Dance through the Decades, Love Week, Around the World and Dance Fusion which were all shelved. Time will tell whether Icons Week becomes a regular fixture.

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal romance rumours rumble on

Jowita Przystal and Pete Wicks have reportedly been growing closer. (BBC)

Strictly fans love a romance rumour and it seems this year's love story will star Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal.

The pair have been said to be growing closer for weeks, with even Wicks' best mate Sam Thompson claiming "it's love" and if photos from their private training room are to be believed, they may have been spotted sharing a kiss.

Wicks seems to kiss Przystal on the lips as she wraps her arms around his neck in photos taken through the window of their rehearsal room. Could it simply be a part of their routine? This week, they're dancing a Quickstep which doesn't typically lend itself to romantic moments...

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One at 6.20pm on Saturday.