Strictly’s biggest stories, from surprise semi-final line-up to Gregg Wallace allegations

Pete Wicks has made it to the Strictly semi-final. (BBC)

It's been a whirlwind few months for Strictly Come Dancing's class of 2024 and now we're at semi-final week, with five couples hoping not to fall at the final hurdle.

Some viewers were surprised to see Pete Wicks voted straight through to the semi-final last week, but the Towie star has faced some cruel trolling over the result.

Meanwhile, the semi-finalists are getting set for a double dance this weekend as they each take on two routines in their bid to make the grand final and lift that Glitterball Trophy. But who is in danger of elimination?

In Strictly related news, there have been disturbing allegations about Gregg Wallace's time on the show as accusations about the MasterChef presenter's inappropriate behaviour continue to roll in.

These were the biggest stories from on and off the dance floor this week.

😢 Pete Wicks abused over semi-final

Pete Wicks says he can't please everyone. (BBC screengrab)

Pete Wicks' dance floor success has been one of the biggest surprises of this year's Strictly, but when he was voted through to the semi-final last week it sparked some cruel trolling.

Some viewers were not happy that Montell Douglas had gone home after going up against Tasha Ghouri in the dance off while Wicks was safe, leading to some unacceptable comments targeting him online.

Wicks told It Takes Two: "You can’t please everyone, and I’m not here to please everyone. I’m here to try and learn something. I’m just a bloke that is just having a go at something, and if I listened to all of the negative stuff, then I wouldn’t get out of bed in the morning."

💃🕺 Double dances

It's double the work this week for the semi-final as the pressure ramps up with each couple taking on two different routines in their bid for the final.

Fans will get to see comedian Chris McCausland finally take on the Charleston, as well as going more serious with a Viennese Waltz.

Bookies favourite Sarah Hadland is set to dance a Tango and a Jive in an exhausting-sounding night of performances, with plenty of other dance styles spread out across the remaining cast.

🏆 Kai Widdrington sets Guinness World Record

Kai Widdrington has achieved a Guinness World Record for his Cha Cha. (BBC)

Pro dancer Kai Widdrington might not have had a celebrity partner this year, but he's been keeping himself busy in other ways by achieving a new Guinness World Record.

Widdrington took on the traditional It Takes Two pro challenge, which this year involved completing as many Time Steps from the Cha Cha as possible in 30 seconds, with the dancer just pipping Neil Jones to the post.

He said: "It feels good. I might retire early because I feel it doesn’t get much better than that."

😮 Gregg Wallace allegations reach Strictly

Gregg Wallace took part in Strictly 2014. (PA Images)

Headlines have been dominated this week by allegations about MasterChef star Gregg Wallace apparently behaving in a sexually inappropriate way towards dozens of women he has worked with.

Many of the accusations centred on MasterChef, Inside the Factory and Eat Well For Less, but The Sun has reported that the BBC received complaints about Wallace's behaviour when he took part in Strictly 2014 - with the TV star continuing to deny the allegations.

Wallace is accused of making sexual remarks and apparently telling dance partner Aliona Vilani that he wasn't wearing underwear during his time as a Strictly contestant.

❗️ Who's in the dance off danger zone?

Pete Wicks and partner Jowita Przystal are the favourites to leave this weekend. (BBC)

Pete Wicks might have defied expectations by making it all the way to the semi-final, but the bookies reckon his time could finally be up this weekend.

Wicks is the overwhelming favourite to be eliminated ahead of the final, while JB Gill could join him in the dance off and Sarah Hadland looks like a sure bet to compete for the Glitterball Trophy alongside partner Vito Coppola next weekend.

These are the latest odds according to BetMGM:

Pete Wicks - 11/25

JB Gill - 15/8

Tasha Ghouri - 8/1

Chris McCausland - 18/1

Sarah Hadland - 20/1

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 6:30pm on BBC One on Saturday.