There's no escape from the Queen of Latin.

Vito Coppola and Sarah Hadland made it through Blackpool Week on Strictly Come Dancing (BBC screenshot)

What did you miss?

Strictly Come Dancing star Sarah Hadland has been dreaming about head judge Shirley Ballas recently.

On Sunday, 17 November's results show, the 53-year-old and her professional partner Vito Coppola sat down with co-host Claudia Winkleman to reflect on a triumphant Blackpool Week.

Shirley handing the pair a score of 10 was the main talking point, which paved the way for an amusing insight.

What, how and why?

Head judge Shirley Ballas (BBC screenshot)

"The 10 from Shirley..." was Claudia's introductory comment, as Sarah replied: "The 10 from Shirley! I've even had dreams about Shirley.

"I was telling her I dreamt that we were in Elstree [Studios] and I had a head-torch on and Shirley was teaching me how to dance. I was like 'Shirley it's really difficult' and she was like, 'I don't care, get it right.'"

Vito went on to reveal his celebrity partner had experienced this in her sleep two nights consecutively.

This came after Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell confirmed they'd met their goal of making it past Blackpool so that the latter's parents could travel over from Australia to watch them in the flesh.

"Their bags are packed in Bunbury; Mr and Mrs Buswell are coming to see their baby girl!" said Claudia.

"I know it means so much, they love you and Chris. This is what you wanted, you wanted to dance infront of your mum and dad, and Chris you want this amazing woman to feel proud out there infront of her family."

Who left the competition this weekend?

Tess Daly, Wynne Evans and Katya Jones in the aftermath of the elimination (BBC screenshot)

GoCompare favourite Wynne Evans and his Russian choreographer Katya Jones were unanimously eliminated by the judges following a dance-off with Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe.

"It's been wonderful, I've got to say," Wynne told Tess Daly in the aftermath. "I feel like it's what Strictly is all about. If I can come and do Strictly and last until week nine, then anybody can get out there and dance and have a brilliant time. Strictly is such a brilliant family, such a precious family, that I want everybody here in this room and at home to look after it for the generations to come because it is a wonderful, wonderful thing."

Katya also shared: "The smile hasn't left my face since the first day of our training, since the day we got partnered up. You have made this experience so joyous and so full of laughter for me. I'm sure everybody was jealous because you're the kind of guy that everybody wants in their life. You bring light, you bring laughter, you bring charisma, you fill up every room you walk into with those qualities."

Strictly Come Dancing resumes Saturday, 23 November on BBC One.