Strictly’s Brendan Cole slapped partner’s bottom three times in unearthed footage

Newly unearthed video shows Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole slapping his celebrity partner’s bottom during training and saying she was “pathetic”.

The edited montage, which was broadcast in 2005 on Strictly’s twin show It Takes Two, shows Cole’s partner Fiona Phillips, the former GMTV presenter, saying he “looked at me like I was something he’d stepped in”.

In a clip from the show introducing the historic training footage, which was light and playful in parts as well as dramatic in others, host Claudia Winkleman said: “The anger emanating from Brendan Cole is quite scary”, prompting a grin from Phillips.

Phillips said in the video: “I don’t think I was prepared for the physical closeness”, before clips of Cole slapping her on the bottom on three separate occasions were played.

In a separate moment, Phillips asked Cole to “stop shouting”, adding: “I just feel ridiculous… I don’t feel like doing it now you’ve said that,” after the professional dancer and veteran of 15 Strictly series called her “pathetic”.

Elsewhere, in a backstage clip from the show, Cole can be seen launching into a profanity-laden tirade at cameramen, saying: “Guys, get the f— out of my face for “f—- sake,” before appearing to push a camera away.

Speaking in 2017, Phillips said “Brendan was a real bugger”, and that “he wasn’t very nice. He was really naughty.” She said it was “karma” when his contract was not renewed.

The edited montage with Brendan Cole and his partner Fiona Phillips was broadcast in 2005 on Strictly's twin show It Takes Two

The footage also shows James Jordan, a professional dancer on Strictly from 2006 to 2013, telling his Casualty actress partner, Georgina Bouzova, that he would “kill her” and “drag her across the floor” if she forgot her moves.

In separate footage uncovered by The Times, Jordan can be seen telling a dance partner, “you’re the laziest person I’ve ever met in my life” and kicking a chair into a wall.

Jordan has denied any wrongdoing and claimed that the footage was edited “for the purposes of entertainment”.

He wrote on Instagram: “I just wanted to reassure you that footage was shot and edited together by the BBC team for transmission on It Takes Two 18 years ago in specific ways for the purposes of entertainment.

“Many of the clips were not related to Georgina at all (they are not allowed to do that these days as it misrepresents what actually happened) but were included for the purpose of exaggeration.

“The BBC thought it would be fun to put this VT together in the way they did. You can see Georgina laughing about it in the studio and in the clips… And I have never received any complaints from any of my celebrity dance partners in the eight years I was on the show.”

He said: “Obviously if I had genuinely upset anyone, that footage would never have been allowed to be used in that way by the BBC themselves. The producers loved to paint me as the bad guy and I played along…always a perfectionist …but I would never have deliberately upset anyone and pride myself on good friendships with my celebrity dance partners.

“I strongly suggest that nobody attempts to link this edited BBC VT with the current alleged reports of abusive behaviour taking place behind the scenes by other Strictly professionals.

“There is no comparison to be drawn between those awful allegations and the highly produced and exaggerated VT from the BBC archives that is featuring on social media. To be clear, I deplore bullying or abusiveness in the workplace.”

Cole has been approached for comment.

It comes as the BBC grapples with a crisis over Strictly’s future following a slew of allegations about bullying and even physical violence doled out by the show’s professional dancers.

‘Crossed the line’

Last week, Graziano Di Prima quit the show after a video of him kicking his dance partner television presenter Zara McDermott was shown to BBC bosses.

A spokesman for Di Prima admitted he “crossed the line” in the 2023 incident but has been left in “a very vulnerable state” by the fall-out.

Di Prima’s exit followed that of Giovanni Pernice, who is under investigation by the BBC over his alleged behaviour towards Amanda Abbington, his partner last year. He has branded the claims against him as “false” and vowed to clear his name.

When approached for comment, the BBC directed The Telegraph to a statement from Kate Phillips, BBC’s Director of Unscripted, which says: “Whilst we know our shows have been positive experiences for the vast majority of those who have taken part, if issues are raised with us, or we’re made aware of inappropriate behaviour, we will always take that seriously and act.

“Concerns that have arisen have been fundamentally related to training and rehearsals.

“The decisive steps we have taken and are announced today, act to further strengthen the welfare and support in place for everyone involved with this production.”