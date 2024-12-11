Strictly's Chris McCausland has hilarious response to Craig Revel Horwood criticism

The judge had said one of McCausland's dances lacked a bit of energy

Strictly's Chris McCausland has responded to judge Craig Revel Horwood saying one of his dances was "under energised", saying if he'd given any more he "would have left in an ambulance".

The comedian and his pro partner Dianne Buswell impressed in the semi-final of the BBC show, scoring 33 out of 40 for their Charleston and 36 for their Viennese Waltz and sailing through to the final. On the night though, Revel Horwood remarked on how much energy the star was giving.

But McCausland hit back on spin-off It Takes Two, suggesting he gave everything he had.

McCausland and Buswell's first dance on Saturday was the Charleston, and although Revel Horwood gave them a seven he did say that in his opinion it was "slightly under energised". The comedian responded on the show at the time, teasing: "Listen, this is the semi-final, this is your opportunity to say something nice..."

And he brought it up again on It Takes Two, saying: "Craig did say it needed more energy but I would like to say to Craig that if I gave that any more energy I would have left in an ambulance before the Viennese Waltz!"

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell on It Takes Two. (BBC screengrab)

McCausland - who is making history as the ballroom contest's first ever blind contestant - appeared to be moved as he made it through to the final, and told It Takes Two host Janette Manrara that he still hasn't "truly recovered". "It’s been an emotional few days this week," he said.

The star said that he feels "worn down".

"My resilience has been worn down," he said. "I kind of, I fell apart a bit on Saturday and I haven’t fully recovered… it’s incredible. I am still feeling quite emotional."

What else did Chris McCausland say on It Takes Two?

McCausland and Buswell also talked about their journey on the dancefloor, with the star admitting he didn't think they would get this far in the competition.

Craig Revel Horwood suggested one of Chris McCausland's dances was 'under energised'. (BBC)

"Getting to show five was a pipe dream," he said. "That would have been a success."

Buswell said: "I had doubts in my mind even if I could teach Chris how to do this, I was really scared, I really was. Chris taught me very soon about being scared, and that being scared is OK and that just to give it a go and you never know, it might work out and it certainly did!"

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell on the Strictly dancefloor. (BBC)

The final takes place on Saturday, 14 December, with McCausland going up against JLS star JB Gill, actor Sarah Hadland and former Love Island contestant Tasha Ghouri.

Strictly: It Takes Two airs on BBC Two at 6.30pm, Monday to Friday.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2024 final airs on BBC One at 6pm on Saturday, 14 December.