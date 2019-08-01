Strictly Come Dancing 2019 cast: All the line-up rumours you need to know about

From Digital Spy

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 will be back with a whole new batch of fresh-faced celebrity contestants ready to put their best foot forward in the BBC ballroom.

While information, such as a confirmed start date, is scarce at the moment, there are plenty of line-up rumours already doing the rounds - with FIVE now officially confirmed by the BBC.

Here's everything we know so far.

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 cast: Who will be on the celebrity line-up?

Names for the 2019 celebrity register have started to roll in.

Here are the cast that have been confirmed so far...

David James











Who? Football star.



Following in the footsteps of John Barnes and Robbie Savage, David James is joining Strictly 2019.



"I'm looking forward to the lessons just to see what happens," he told Matt Baker on The One Show. "I was knackered [in the practice session]."

James added: "I'm really excited to be on Strictly this year. Not just competing against this year's stars, but being compared to previous sport stars from previous Strictly seasons. I have some big shoes to fill."

Chris Ramsey





He can handle a heckle but how about a fleckerl? Comedian @IAmChrisRamsey is our second #Strictly celebrity of 2019! 🎤 https://t.co/IS4FVG2xES pic.twitter.com/zJCvkmWvvD — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) July 31, 2019







Who? Comedian.



Also announced on The One Show, Chris admitted to being a Strictly super-fan.



"We'd have friends and kids around [to watch]," he said. "It's something the whole family can watch..."

He also joked: "I’m both excited and absolutely terrified to be doing the show. You will not find me on the dance floor at parties, you will find me at the buffet table. All night.

Emma Barton











Who? EastEnders' Honey Mitchell.



"I'm the biggest fan," she beamed, also on The One Show. "I'm now thinking, 'Have I done the right thing now that I won't be able to sit home Saturday night to watch?'"

Barton also described herself as a "dance-around your handbag kinda girl" - which is just too relatable to be honest.

Saffron Barker











Who? YouTube star.

Speaking to Heart radio presenter, and former Strictly finalist, Ashley Roberts, Saffron said it was a "dream come true" to join the BBC show.

"I’m looking forward to learning all of the dances, finding out who my partner is, getting to wear the costumes and to just experience this once in a lifetime opportunity," she added.

Catherine Tyldesley











Who? Coronation Street actor.

The fifth celebrity contestant confirmed for 2019, Catherine had long been rumoured for a spot.

Catherine said: "I’m thrilled to be a part of this year's Strictly Come Dancing. I’m a huge fan of the show.

"It’ll be my biggest challenge to date as I’m not much of a dancer, but I’ve always wanted to learn the skill and the time feels right! I’m nervous as hell but super excited to work with such talented professionals. Hold onto your jazz shoes... mine is sure to be a bumpy/clumsy/fun ride!"

And that's all for now!

Otherwise, these are the other celebrities rumoured for a spot on the dance floor:

Jamie Laing

Photo credit: E4 More