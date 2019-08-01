Strictly Come Dancing 2019 cast: All the line-up rumours you need to know about

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 will be back with a whole new batch of fresh-faced celebrity contestants ready to put their best foot forward in the BBC ballroom.
While information, such as a confirmed start date, is scarce at the moment, there are plenty of line-up rumours already doing the rounds - with FIVE now officially confirmed by the BBC.
Here's everything we know so far.
Strictly Come Dancing 2019 cast: Who will be on the celebrity line-up?
Names for the 2019 celebrity register have started to roll in.
Here are the cast that have been confirmed so far...
David James
Our first signing of the #Strictly season is @England football legend David James! ⚽️@jamosfoundation https://t.co/wTN7nL7Li8 pic.twitter.com/tIluUjDzPq— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) July 31, 2019
Who? Football star.
Following in the footsteps of John Barnes and Robbie Savage, David James is joining Strictly 2019.
"I'm looking forward to the lessons just to see what happens," he told Matt Baker on The One Show. "I was knackered [in the practice session]."
James added: "I'm really excited to be on Strictly this year. Not just competing against this year's stars, but being compared to previous sport stars from previous Strictly seasons. I have some big shoes to fill."
Chris Ramsey
He can handle a heckle but how about a fleckerl? Comedian @IAmChrisRamsey is our second #Strictly celebrity of 2019! 🎤 https://t.co/IS4FVG2xES pic.twitter.com/zJCvkmWvvD— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) July 31, 2019
Who? Comedian.
Also announced on The One Show, Chris admitted to being a Strictly super-fan.
"We'd have friends and kids around [to watch]," he said. "It's something the whole family can watch..."
He also joked: "I’m both excited and absolutely terrified to be doing the show. You will not find me on the dance floor at parties, you will find me at the buffet table. All night.
Emma Barton
Waltzing in from Walford welcome @EmmaBarton! @BBCEastEnders Honey Mitchell to #Strictly. ✨ https://t.co/loGoq7pDYj pic.twitter.com/VlmsbouRUd— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) July 31, 2019
Who? EastEnders' Honey Mitchell.
"I'm the biggest fan," she beamed, also on The One Show. "I'm now thinking, 'Have I done the right thing now that I won't be able to sit home Saturday night to watch?'"
Barton also described herself as a "dance-around your handbag kinda girl" - which is just too relatable to be honest.
Saffron Barker
Swapping YouTube for dancing shoes. Social media star @SaffronBarker is now subscribing to #Strictly! 🎬 👉https://t.co/Pg1avPa9fM pic.twitter.com/AYGIUoeRdZ— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 1, 2019
Who? YouTube star.
Speaking to Heart radio presenter, and former Strictly finalist, Ashley Roberts, Saffron said it was a "dream come true" to join the BBC show.
"I’m looking forward to learning all of the dances, finding out who my partner is, getting to wear the costumes and to just experience this once in a lifetime opportunity," she added.
Catherine Tyldesley
From Coronation Street to dancing feet. 👠 It's actress @Cath_Tyldesley's time to shine on #Strictly. https://t.co/HpvRW2TV8R pic.twitter.com/UhyOQPbhmw— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 1, 2019
Who? Coronation Street actor.
The fifth celebrity contestant confirmed for 2019, Catherine had long been rumoured for a spot.
Catherine said: "I’m thrilled to be a part of this year's Strictly Come Dancing. I’m a huge fan of the show.
"It’ll be my biggest challenge to date as I’m not much of a dancer, but I’ve always wanted to learn the skill and the time feels right! I’m nervous as hell but super excited to work with such talented professionals. Hold onto your jazz shoes... mine is sure to be a bumpy/clumsy/fun ride!"
And that's all for now!
Otherwise, these are the other celebrities rumoured for a spot on the dance floor:
Jamie Laing
Who? Star of Made in Chelsea.
What's the rumour? According to a report in The Sun, BBC bosses have broken their own supposed 'ban' on reality star contestants by signing Jamie to the new line-up.
Michelle Visage
Who? Star of RuPaul's Drag Race.
What's the rumour? According to The Sun, the BBC are set to make the "strategic signing" due to her popularity and "fiery" personality.
Sophie Hinchliffe / Mrs Hinch
Who? Social media influencer.
What's the rumour? With over 2 million Instagram followers, Strictly bosses are said to be hopeful that Mrs Hinch might sign up for the next series.
According to The Sun, an insider told the publication: "They are keen to keep the show current and loved the influx of extra fans they got with vlogger Joe Sugg.
"The country is obsessed with Mrs Hinch and they think she would be a perfect fit.
"She has a great personality and is super glamorous too, so would be perfect in all the glitzy costumes."
Sam Allardyce
Who? Former England manager.
What's the rumour? This one comes from the Daily Mail.
A source reportedly told the publication (on April 3) that Allardyce "met TV executives this week in a hotel bar".
According to the report, the BBC "were talking to him about the Christmas special but emphasised that they want him on a whole series, rather than just a one-off".
Radzi Chinyanganya
Who? Blue Peter presenter.
What's the rumour? According to The Sun, "Bosses are really keen to get Radzi on board. He’s really well loved within the BBC and has a lot of potential."
Tamara Ecclestone
Who? Model, TV personality, and the daughter of Bernie Ecclestone.
What's the rumour? According to The Sun, Tamara has been on the producers' list before, but is now considering taking part.
"Now her daughter is older she feels it’s something she would love to do," the source told the publication.
Chris Evans
Who? Not Captain America, the other one...
What's the rumour? The radio legend and former Top Gear presenter seemed to confirm his involvement during a chat with Alex Jones and Matt Baker on The One Show (December 19).
"Well, I have said yes. I have said yes," Evans said. "Only because my wife wants to go every week! You [two] know, you get a pair of tickets, don't you? Okay, you [Alex] and my wife will go every week and have a great time while I'll be petrified backstage. Shaky legs and all that stuff!"
Huw Edwards
Who? BBC News presenter.
What's the rumour? The News at Ten anchor made a special guest appearance during last year's series, and he's since admitted that he's thinking about doing the show for real.
Huw told Radio 2’s Steve Wright (January 9): "Following my stellar appearance reading out the terms and conditions in early December, where I basically set the British television world alight, I was asked if I'd consider Strictly.
"And I think the answer is, Steve, I’ve come here today for some advice. Despite all appearances, I am quite shy.
"That’s what scares me. I think I’ve just got to ponder it... just gauge public opinion."
Sounds like he needs a nudge...
Louis Theroux
Who? Documentary filmmaker.
What's the rumour? We'll admit that this is largely us shipping it, but Louis did drop a tongue-in-cheek hint at the end of last year's series.
While congratulating fellow documentary journalist Stacey Dooley on her 2018 win, Theroux joked that he might be interested in signing up himself.
"Congrats, @StaceyDooley! Me next! (JK)," he tweeted.
You may have been joking Louis, but we think this needs to happen. Immediately.
Vogue Williams
Who? Reality star and wife of Made in Chelsea's Spencer Matthews.
What's the rumour? According to The Sun, Vogue is 'in talks' to take part in the 2019 offering.
A source reportedly told the publication: "Vogue has all the credentials to be on Strictly and is mates with someone in the casting department.
"It looks as though 2019 will be her time."
Fearne Cotton
Who? TV and radio presenter.
What's the rumour? Chris Evans also claimed that his former Radio 2 colleague was "teetering on the brink" of giving the show her thumbs up.
And when she announced her exit from Celebrity Juice, Fearne did say she was looking for "a shake-up in life" – we think Strictly counts, don't you?
Alan Carr
Who? Comedian and Chatty Man host.
What's the rumour? Carr admitted that he'd been invited to sign up, but he didn't really confirm if he would actually be on board.
"I will do it, but next year, I've got a busy year," Alan said on Loose Women in December. "They cornered me and they said, 'Would you do it?'
"But listen, I would do it, but I hate those VTs where, you know what I mean? 'Hello, we're doing salsa, so we're off to a dips factory.' Like WHAT!?"
Scarlett Moffatt
Who? Gogglebox breakout star and TV personality.
What's the rumour? According to The Mirror, Scarlett is keen to take part.
The presenter of I'm a Celebrity: Extra Camp told the publication: "I’m not exclusive to ITV, so I can do what I want. I’ve always loved Strictly – I’d love to be on it."
Apparently as a child Scarlett won around 600 dance trophies, spanning ballroom and Latin, so she'd need to watch out for the dreaded 'previous dance experience' curse.
Strictly Come Dancing start date: When will it return?
It is, of course, way to early for this to be set in stone.
But by looking back on previous years, it would be safe to assume that Strictly 2019 will start in late September / early October.
Strictly Come Dancing 2019 professionals: Who will be training the celebs?
The 17 Strictly Come Dancing professionals for 2019 have been confirmed – and it includes all of your favourites (apart from Pasha Kovalev, who decided to quit earlier this year).
Here is the full list:
AJ Pritchard
Karen Clifton
Katya Jones
Kevin Clifton
Luba Mushtuk
Nadiya Bychkova
Neil Jones
Oti Mabuse
Aljaž Škorjanec
Amy Dowden
Anton Du Beke
Dianne Buswell
Giovanni Pernice
Gorka Marquez
Graziano Di Prima
Janette Manrara
Johannes Radebe
There have been reports questioning whether Katya Jones will be 'demoted' from the main cast of Strictly for the next series. Instead of being paired with a celebrity, reports suggested she'd join the group dance team who perform on results night or stand in when a pro is injured.
This was supposedly 'punishment' for the bad publicity over Katya's kiss with dance partner Seann Walsh last year, however Digital Spy soon learned from an insider that no such decisions have actually been made at Strictly Come Dancing because the cast of celebrities hasn't even been chosen yet.
The BBC did recently confirm that both Katya and Neil had been invited back to be part of the pro ranks for the 2019 series, along with fellow veterans Kevin Clifton, Oti Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and many more.
Katya celebrated the announcement at the time with an Instagram post, stating that she is "eternally grateful" for the opportunity.
Strictly Come Dancing 2019 judges: Who will it be?
Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli, Dame Darcey Bussell and Craig Revel Horwood made up the famous four last year.
However Dame Darcey announced in April that she was stepping down from her Strictly role after seven years.
In a lengthy statement it was explained that she was leaving in order "to give more focus to my many other commitments in dance", but that she "will miss being part of this unique show..."
After much speculation over the possible candidates that might replace her, the BBC recently revealed that they had made their choice.
Motsi Mabuse will be sitting on the 2019 Strictly Come Dancing panel alongside Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli and Shirley Ballas.
She is the sister of Strictly professional Oti Mabuse, who was strongly rumoured for the role but had previously ruled herself out.
Strictly Come Dancing It Takes Two: Who will be hosting?
It Takes Two will be returning, and there's going to be a new co-host joining Zoe Ball.
It was announced in April that Rylan Clark-Neal has landed a new job on the show, and it's fair to say that he's excited.
Joining Zoe Ball as the co-host of It Takes Two is Rylan! We can’t wait to welcome him to the #Strictly family when the show returns on @BBCTwo in the autumn. pic.twitter.com/3BtVH9D5Lv— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) April 18, 2019
Rylan said: "I can't begin to explain how excited I am to be joining the Strictly family. I've always been a massive fan of It Takes Two and to be working with the amazing Zoe Ball is a dream.
"I'm extremely honoured to be joining such a television institution and can't wait to bring a lot of mischief to the Strictly bubble. I'm looking forward to getting started and seeing you all soon."
We can't wait.
Strictly Come Dancing Stacey Dooley: Who won in 2018?
Stacey Dooley and her dance partner Kevin Clifton were announced as champions in the 2018 live final, walking home with the prestigious Glitterball Trophy.
For Kevin, it marked his fourth time in the final but his first ever win.
Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell were the runners-up of the series, along with Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev and Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice.
Strictly Come Dancing airs on the BBC.
Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set.
You Might Also Like