Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Wynne & Katya

In her memoir “Connie,” released on Tuesday, veteran broadcaster Connie Chung, 78, reflects on her trailblazing five-decade career, which includes being the second woman and the first Asian to co-anchor a network evening newscast, and the unexpected impact she had on a generation of Asian American women. Unexpected legacy: Chung, who often questioned the significance of her achievements, was surprised to discover from fellow journalist Connie Wang that many immigrant families had named their daughters after her, inspired by her strength and success. Wang, one of those Connies, explained how her parents chose the name after seeing Chung on TV, unknowingly creating a sisterhood of women who viewed Chung as a role model.