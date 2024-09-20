Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Wynne & Katya
Wynne Evans & Katya Jones interview as the new season of Strictly Come Dancing begins.
Anna Delvey (aka Anna Sorokin) revealed a new dancing persona and a sparkling ankle monitor in Tuesday's Season 33 "Dancing With the Stars" debut.
Saturday Night Live may just steer clear of controversy in its first five shows of the 50th season, if the list of upcoming hosts released today is any indication.SNL has seen a series of big changes since it went off air after Season 49. Pioneering cast members Punkie Johnson and Molly Kearney announced their exists, along with featured player Chloe Troast, just as NBC announced that Maya Rudolph would be returning to reprise her role as Vice President Kamala Harris. The shows’ first five hosts
Bethany Platt is set to fight for her life in new pictures from Coronation Street’s cosmetic surgery storyline.
Her advice for surviving the season? "Have fun."
EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has confirmed a second season of its controversial Ancient Apocalypse series with Graham Hancock, who will be joined by Hollywood A-lister Keanu Reeves. Watch the trailer above. In Season 2 of ITN Productions’ series, the British journalist and author will head to the Americas to search for evidence supporting his hypothesis that an advanced …
Only Murders in the Building fans had to do a double take on the latest episode of the show as a beloved actor returned in a different role.
Nick Berry was a part of the Heartbeat family for eight years as the loveable PC Nick Rowan. But why did he leave the role, and did he retire from acting? Here's all you need to know...
The latest premiere episode of reality TV stalwart Survivor—still going strong in its forty-seventh season—was surely not the mic drop moment Jon Lovett was hoping for: The “Pod Save America” co-host was the first player eliminated.While far from the first public figure to play Survivor, Lovett now has the dubious honor of being the casting stunt who crashed and burned the hardest/fastest. (In confessionals and promotional interviews, Lovett described himself as a long-time fan of the show, but
The stars told all during a Q&A at 90s Con in Daytona Beach, Fla., on Sept. 15
SPOILER ALERT: This post contains details on Big Brother Season 26, Episode 30, which aired on Thursday, September 19. Julie Chen Moonves returned as host of Big Brother Season 26 after missing out due to Covid and it was business as usual as one housemate was evicted from the house. The Head of Household for …
In her memoir “Connie,” released on Tuesday, veteran broadcaster Connie Chung, 78, reflects on her trailblazing five-decade career, which includes being the second woman and the first Asian to co-anchor a network evening newscast, and the unexpected impact she had on a generation of Asian American women. Unexpected legacy: Chung, who often questioned the significance of her achievements, was surprised to discover from fellow journalist Connie Wang that many immigrant families had named their daughters after her, inspired by her strength and success. Wang, one of those Connies, explained how her parents chose the name after seeing Chung on TV, unknowingly creating a sisterhood of women who viewed Chung as a role model.
EXCLUSIVE: Amy Lewis is coming back to Genoa City. Deadline has learned that veteran TV actress Valarie Pettiford will take over the role that was first created by Stephanie E. Williams in 1983. Details on why Amy is returning are being kept under wraps for now. Pettiford’s first air date as a recurring character is Tuesday, …
Fineman spoke to PEOPLE at the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program luncheon on Tuesday, Sept. 17
Season 47 of "Survivor" saw 18 new castaways divided into three tribes: Tuku, Lavo and Gata. Here's who went to tribal council and who went home.
'Bridgerton' season 4 will see Luke Thompson in the main role with a slew of new characters joining the cast
The 'Bridgerton' star posed with SUR co-owner Guillermo Zapata during her visit
Daytime’s first new soap opera in a quarter-century has revealed its first round of casting — and a new title. CBS announced Thursday that Tamara Tunie (Law & Order: SVU, As the World Turns) will star in Beyond the Gates (fka The Gates). She’ll be joined by fellow soap alums Daphnee Duplaix (aka One Life …
Your Mum, My Dad has returned for its second series, but what happened to the happy couples who left the mansion in the first series? Find out who's still an item…