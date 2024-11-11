Strictly Come Dancing 2024: Who has left so far and contestant pairings

Strictly Come Dancing has been rocked over the past few months by allegations of bullying and a toxic atmosphere on set fostered by some of the show’s professional dancers.

The dancing, however, has now begun, and attentions are being dragged away from scandal to sequins. The BBC will be relieved to hear us all squabbling over strange decisions by the judges and unfair voting, rather than mistreated celebs and hotheaded dancers.

It’s time to look forward to the freezing December night when another pair will be crowned Strictly winners and lift the coveted Glitterball Trophy. But who will it be?

Who is out so far?

Week eight: Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu

Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu - Ray Burmiston/PA

The former X Factor winner and his professional partner Nancy Xu became the seventh contestants to be eliminated after Shirley Ballas used her casting vote to decide their fate. Ballas instead opted to save Wynne Evans and Katya Jones, who will go onto Blackpool this weekend.

Week seven: Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin

Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin - Ray Burmiston/BBC

After failing to set the judges or voting public alight with their American Smooth to Taylor Swift’s Love Story, hockey player and Olympian Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin became the sixth contestants to be eliminated from the competition.

Week six: Punam Krishan and Gorka Márquez

Gorka Márquez and Punam Krishan - Ray Burmiston/BBC

The TV doctor and her partner Gorka Márquez became the fifth contestants to be eliminated from the competition after landing in the bottom two and losing the dreaded dance-off to Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu.

Week five: Paul Merson and Karen Hauer

Paul Merson and Karen Hauer - Ray Burmiston/BBC

The former England and Arsenal footballer and his partner Karen Hauer became the fourth pair to leave the competition after a disappointing dance-off against JLS star JB Gill and pro-Amy Dowden.

Week four: Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk

Luba Mushtuk and Nick Knowles - Ray Burmiston/BBC

DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles and his partner Luba Mushtuk became the third pair to be eliminated following a dance off against Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu.

Week three: Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones

Neil Jones and Toyah Willcox - Ray Burmiston/BBC

The second pairing to get the boot was Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones, after the pair failed to impress the judges or public in the Movie Week showdown with their samba to Poor Unfortunate Souls from The Little Mermaid. Up against Paul Merson and Karen Hauer, who delivered a cheesy but enjoyable cha cha to the theme from cowboy caper The Magnificent Seven, it was evident from the off that their time on the show was numbered.

Week two: Tom Dean and Nadiya Bychkova

Tom Dean and Nadiya Bychkova - Ray Burmiston/BBC

First out in dance-off shock – we all assumed wooden Toyah Willcox would get the boot – was three-time Olympic swimming champion Tom Dean, and his professional partner Nadiya Bychkova. Dean made history at Tokyo 2020 as the first British man to win a gold medal for the men’s 200m swim freestyle in more than 100 years; he recently won his third gold at Paris 2024 in the team 4 x 200m freestyle relay. Alas, his prowess in the pool did not translate to the dance floor, where he was as stiff as a board.

Anton du Beke opted to save Tom, but Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas gave their vote to Toyah. “I’ve had the best time [over] the last few weeks and getting to work with Nadiya has been incredible,” Tom said. On the show, Nadiya called Tom “a true gentleman” and appeared to take the result on the chin. However, on Instagram that night, the dancer said: “I really appreciate all the messages but I’m not ready to talk about what happened tonight just yet.”

Here are the remaining 2024 contestants and their professional partners

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell

Dianne Buswell and Chris McCausland - Ray Burmiston/BBC

The 47-year-old blind comedian, who hails from Liverpool, is this year’s Telegraph exclusive Strictly diarist: each week, he will reveal in this pages what his week has been like, offering all the best insight and gossip into the competition.

He is paired with Australian dancer Dianne Buswell, who joined the show in 2017 and has reached the final twice: with Joe Sugg in 2018 and Bobby Brazier in 2023.

Known for fronting his own ITV chat show, The Chris McCausland Show, as well as his frequent appearances on the likes of Have I Got News For You and QI, he was announced as the first 2024 celebrity to take on the dancefloor on This Morning.

McCausland said: “If anybody out there is thinking: “How the hell is he going to do that?” – then rest assured that I am thinking exactly the same thing. I don’t dance, I haven’t danced, I can’t dance, I can’t see the dancing I will have to do. What can possibly go wrong? Ok don’t answer that…!”

Betting odds to win: 11/8 (William Hill)

JB Gill and Amy Dowden

JB Gill and Amy Dowden - Ray Burmiston/BBC

Parents of millennial children will perhaps recognise Gill – who was previously a member of hit boyband JLS, runners-up on The X Factor in 2008 – from posters adorning their teenage daughters’ bedroom walls. Other Strictly fans may be less familiar with his music, but Gill has also had success as a farmer and presenter; he worked on CBeebies’ Bafta-nominated series Down on the Farm, and has contributed to Springwatch, Countryfile and Songs of Praise.

He is partnered with Amy Dowden, who missed last year’s series while she was undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

Gill said: “I danced in the Strictly Christmas special over a decade ago and loved it, so when I got the call to join Strictly this year, it was an immediate yes from me. I’m raring to go to and looking forward to showing off some new skills to the JLS boys. From muddy wellies on the fields of my farm to sequins and Glitterballs – I’m here to embrace it all!”.

Betting odds to win: 6/1 (William Hill)

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones

Katya Jones and Wynne Evans - Ray Burmiston/BBC

The Welsh presenter and opera singer – known for his role as Gio Compario in the Go.compare insurance adverts, as well as decades of classical success and hundreds of live shows at the Royal Albert Hall and elsewhere – is paired with Katya Jones, who won the show in 2017 with actor Joe McFadden.

Evans said: “I am honestly still pinching myself, a portly balding opera singer, me, taking part in Strictly Come Dancing? I’m not entirely sure how I’ll get along, if all else fails I’ll just have to learn the art of distraction. What I do know is I will give it my all and aim to make Wales proud. I’m definitely going to try and combine my love of Opera into one of my routines. Plus, after winning Celebrity MasterChef last year, maybe the route to the judges’ hearts will be through their stomachs”.

Betting odds to win: 20/1 (William Hill)

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec - Ray Burmiston/BBC

The model and TV personality appeared on ITV’s Love Island in 2022. Ghouri was born deaf and raises awareness for the deaf community; she has worked with Downing Street, the Department of Education and MED-AL.

She has also written a novel, Hits Different, and has a podcast called Superpowers with Tasha. On Strictly, she will be paired up with Aljaž Škorjanec.

Ghouri said: “Pinch me, I can’t believe I’m going to be on Strictly Come Dancing! I’ve been watching the show since I was little – it’s a firm Ghouri family favourite - so this is a total dream come true. I know it’s going to be an unforgettable experience and I hope to represent and make everyone proud out on that dancefloor.”

Betting odds to win: 3/1 (William Hill)

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał

Jowita Przystał and Pete Wicks - Ray Burmiston/BBC

Wicks is best known for starring in reality TV show The Only Way is Essex, from 2015, plus various TV appearances and presenting, including from the red carpet at the Brit Awards, Pride of Britain Awards and National Television Awards. Wicks also co-hosts the podcast Staying Relevant. He is paired up with Polish dancer Jowita Przystał, who won the show in her debut season in 2021 with Hamza Yassin.

Wicks said: “Dancing live in front of the nation every Saturday? Absolutely terrifying. But anyone who knows me knows I love a challenge and trying new things, so I’m genuinely looking forward to getting stuck in.”

Betting odds to win: 33/1 (William Hill)

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola - Ray Burmiston/BBC

Actress and comedian Sarah Hadland, best known for her role as Stevie in the hit sitcom Miranda and her part in family favourite Horrible Histories, will be paired with reigning champion Vito Coppola, who won last year’s competition with Ellie Leach.

Hadland, 53, also appeared in the Bond blockbuster Quantum of Solace and has performed in multiple plays on the West End.

She said: “I cannot believe I am part of Strictly! I feel particularly excited to be part of such an iconic show in its 20th year. I’m so ready for the glitz, glam and glitter and hopefully I can make everyone watching at home proud!”

Betting odds to win: 10/1 (William Hill)

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas - Ray Burmiston/BBC

Borthwick is best known for playing Jay Brown in EastEnders; he originated the role in 2006, making him one of the soap opera’s longest-serving actors. It’s not his first time taking on the ballroom, either, as the 30-year-old won the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special last year. This time around, he will be paired with Michelle Tsiakkas.

Borthwick said: “I had a ball doing the Strictly Christmas special last year, so when I was asked to join for this series it was the easiest yes! This is a fresh challenge and it will be so different to be learning a new dance every week and for the public to have their say. I’m hoping to be Salsa-ing around Albert Square in no time and I’ll be asking my Walford Strictly alumni for some words of wisdom. See you on the dancefloor!”

Betting odds to win: 25/1 (William Hill)

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe

Johannes Radebe and Montell Douglas - Ray Burmiston/BBC

After competing for Team GB as a bobsledder and sprinter, Douglas also took part in the BBC series Gladiators as “Fire”. She’ll be taking to the dancefloor with fan-favourite partner Johannes Radebe.

Douglas said: “Strictly are you ready, Fire is here to light up the Ballroom. Wow I am so honoured to have been asked to do the show. It is such an amazing thing to be a part of and I can’t wait to get started. Hopefully a few of my Gladiator moves will come in handy with the Tango or Paso Doble!”

Betting odds to win: 10/1 (William Hill)

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One every Saturday and Sunday evening until mid-December