Strictly Come Dancing 2024, Movie Week 3, live: can Toyah hold on for another week?

Is there something in the water for competition TV this week? After poor Jeff left Bake Off, Nick Knowles has revealed he’s had a second week of injury, this time through rehearsals rather than his car, and won’t perform this weekend. This is doubly upsetting as he and Luba were due to perform to a song from Paddington, which means that we are now deprived the sight of Nick in a blue duffle coat and red scarf.



Nevertheless, the show must go on. It’s Saturday night at the movies – well, Movie Week – which means the annual stress dream that is the pro dancers in full body makeup. This year they’re dressing as the stars of the Despicable Me franchise, the Minions. Pity poor old Kai, he gets to act front and centre as Steve Carell’s aspiring villain, Gru, but this involves more jokey costuming rather than anything remotely sexy (shout out to Vito discussing the reality of squeezing into incredibly tight leather trousers on It Takes Two this week. According to Janette, in Spanish you say something is tighter than the nails in a submarine, and the audience would certainly agree).

Yet I am still trying to process the colossal shock of last week’s results show! Not that Tom and Nadiya were wildly exciting, but they showed significantly more promise than Toyah and Neil – not to mention a 13-point lead on their two dances.

This was a decision with “straight from the mouths of the producers” all over it – not that producers would ever normally impact the outcome of a reality show – and my colleague Keith Watson had some excellent commentary on this latest scandal in his review: “It was a result that had very little to do with talent and all about redressing the gender imbalance – a gender imbalance directly down to Strictly’s shocker of a summer,” he writes. This result was predestined: a classic case of going through the motions.

With numbers now at eight male and six female celebrities, could Toyah hold on another few weeks? And if so, which chap will get the boot this weekend? (Regardless of celebrity and gender balance, please say it’s Neil – sorry Neil, but Toyah needs her holiday in Barbados.) Time to get the kettle on, crack open your snacks, and prepare for the movies.

I'm absolutely gutted and feeling very very sad 😔 https://t.co/PXWm3mVafP — Nick Knowles (@MrNickKnowles) October 4, 2024

Tonight’s dances and songs

If Aljaž can keep a straight face, then his and Tasha’s rumba to What Was I Made For? from Barbie will be one to watch – otherwise, this isn’t the most thrilling Movie Week line-up that Strictly’s ever compiled.

The prospect of Nick Knowles dressed as Paddington Bear in his little duffle coat has gone some way to assuage my disappointment at a great number like Poor Unfortunate Souls going to Toyah and Neil who, if last week is anything to go by, look likely spend a full two minutes playing with the set rather than dancing.

Tasha and Aljaž will rumba to What Was I Made For? (Barbie) - Ray Burmiston/BBC

Montell and Johannes: Tango – One Night Only (Dreamgirls)

Punam and Gorka: Couple’s Choice – Bole Chudiyan (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham)

Sam and Nikita: Paso Doble – Elevation (Tomb Raider)

Sarah and Vito: Viennese Waltz – Hedwig’s Theme (Harry Potter)

Tasha and Aljaž: Rumba – What Was I Made For? (Barbie)

Toyah and Neil: Samba – Poor Unfortunate Souls (The Little Mermaid)

Chris and Dianne: Jive – Wayne’s World Theme

Jamie and Michelle: Quickstep – I’m Still Standing (Rocketman)

JB and Amy: American Smooth – Pure Imagination (Wonka)

Paul and Karen: Cha Cha – The Magnificent Seven Theme

Pete and Jowita: Samba – George Of The Jungle Theme

Shayne and Nancy: Viennese Waltz – If I Can Dream (Elvis)

Wynne and Katya: Cha Cha – Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag (Mrs Doubtfire)