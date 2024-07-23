Strictly Come Dancing: BBC boss 'very sorry' and warns 'unacceptable behaviour' on show will not be tolerated

BBC boss Tim Davie confirmed the new series of Strictly Come Dancing will go ahead despite recent controversies over the treatment of contestants but said “unacceptable behaviour” will not be tolerated.

The general director apologised over alleged mistreatment of contestants, saying: “I’m very sorry that anyone has had a experience on Strictly that hasn’t been wholly positive, I think that is something we do reflect on, and I’m sorry about that.”

He said there will inevitably be “competitiveness, hard work and the will to do well” on the show, adding: “But there are limits and the line should never be crossed. We will never tolerate unacceptable behaviour of any kind.”

The show has been at the centre of a storm of complaints from some of its former celebrity stars with Amanda Abbington, Zara McDermott and Paralympian Will Bailey all speaking out.

Bailey said he suffered a life-changing injury during the making of the hit show and said there was “no duty of care”.

Zara McDermot and Graziano Di Prima were partnered on Strictly (Ray Burniston/BBC)

Abbington criticised professional dancer Giovanni Pernice, saying his behaviour was “unnecessary, abusive, cruel and mean”.

The Italian dancer will not appear in the new series but has previously denied accusations of abusive behaviour.

Speaking to reporters at the launch of the BBC’s annual review, Director General Tim Davie said: “If someone feels there was something wrong or they want to talk about their experience then of course we want them to raise it with us and be in no doubt we will take it seriously, listen and deal with it as appropriate.”

BBC Director General Tim Davie (PA Archive)

He said he would not comment on individuals but added he hoped recently announced safeguarding changes, including the appointment of chaperones to work with the dancers and contestants, would reassure people.

He said: “It is vital of course that we have the right protocols and structures in place for the show, we keep these under review and as you know we have confirmed changes to these in the last week.

“It is essential these are right for everyone. Of course alongside the fun and entertainment there will be a degree of competitiveness, hard work and will to do well.

“That’s part of what makes this show but there are limits and the line should never be crossed.

“We will never tolerate unacceptable behaviour of any kind.”