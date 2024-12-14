Strictly Come Dancing bounces back with sparkle, sauce and pink PVC trousers

After being beset by scandal all summer, this was a make-or-break series for Strictly Come Dancing. Happily for viewers, the show bounced back with a spring in its step and a smile on its spray-tanned face.

Not one but two male professionals departed under a cloud, following complaints of abusive behaviour from their celebrity partners. Inquiries were launched. Chaperones were introduced. The future of the BBC’s ballroom behemoth looked precarious. It needed a bumper series to dispel doubts. In its landmark 20th year, the flagship franchise duly delivered.

The dancing was of a high standard. Blind comedian Chris McCausland provided the feelgood story of the series. The likes of former Arsenal footballer Paul Merson and reality TV star Pete Wicks added entertainment value. Its reputation might not be entirely repaired but the glitterball has regained much of its shine.

Ahead of tonight’s grand final, we look back on the highlights - and low points - of Strictly 2024.

Likely glitterball winner

Strictly’s first ever blind contestant, Liverpudlian comic Chris McCausland, is odds-on favourite to win. Imaginatively taught by professional partner Dianne Buswell, he has performed dancing miracles. His dry wit and inspiring fearlessness have moved audiences to laughter and tears in equal measure. He won’t be the highest scorer (and has never topped the judges’ leaderboard) but the title is entirely down to the public vote, so expect McCausland to waltz to victory.

Likely runners-up

McCausland’s three fellow finalists can count themselves unlucky. All would be worthy winners in any other year. Miranda actor Sarah Hadland has consistently excelled. Pop star-turned-farmer JB Gill is the in-form celebrity. Love Island alumna Tasha Ghouri, who was born deaf and has a cochlear implant, is the highest scorer but is seen as too good, lacking a “journey”. It’s still all to dance for but the result seems inevitable.

Best dance of the series

Only three routines have scored a perfect 40 points: Ghouri’s dreamy waltz and stunning American smooth, and Gill’s sizzling salsa. All the finalists have dazzled with Charlestons, while Gill’s Mary Poppins number was a practically perfect showstopper in musicals week . However, the prize goes to McCausland’s “couple’s choice” routine, which included a “blackout” moment to bring viewers into his sightless world, before the lights came back up and sparks flew.

Worst dance of the series

Toyah Willcox’s bizarre head-shaking tango in the first live show scored a mere 12 points. She was dubbed “Annoyah” by social media wags.

Biggest controversy

With doom-mongers on the lookout for any hint of dancefloor discord, a kerfuffle kicked off three weeks into the contest. Up on the ballroom balcony, eagle-eyed viewers spotted that Welsh opera singer Wynne Evans - best known for the Go Compare adverts - slipped his hand around the waist of pro partner Katya Jones. She subtly pushed it away and later snubbed his attempted high-five. The clip went viral. Tabloids pounced. It became known as “Handgate” and “Grope Compare”. The couple were forced to apologise and insisted it was an in-joke.

Moment to rewatch on YouTube

Media medic Dr Punam Krishan and her partner Gorka Márquez performed Strictly’s first ever Bollywood routine (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=25xkr1Xcg6s), while Montell “Fire from Gladiators” and South African pro Johannes Radebe fused their cultures in an Afro-Caribbean celebration (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5UcwUlYlHE0).

Most outlandish outfit

Anton du Beke’s blond mullet wigs during fancy-dressed theme weeks led co-host Claudia Winkleman to compare him to her Auntie Joan. But the worst repeat offender was reality star Pete Wicks, whose fashion crimes included a leopard print loincloth and an eye-wateringly tight pair of pink PVC trousers for his Blackpool cha-cha-cha. They couldn’t be unseen.

Biggest faux-pas

Evans’ wandering hand aside, it came before the series even started. Olympic swimmer Tom Dean accidentally let slip poolside in Paris that he’d signed up for Strictly - a full six weeks before the BBC planned to announce the line-up. Oops, spoilers.

Funniest dance

Footballer-turned-pundit Paul Merson became this year’s comedy contestant - never more so than when he attempted an American smooth to the decidedly un-smooth Vindaloo by Fat Les. The routine included him heading a ball. Ever the pro, he connected too well. It rebounded back onto the dancefloor and nearly tripped him over.

Sauciest prop

During the annual trip north to Blackpool Tower Ballroom, EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick jived to The Ketchup Song. Naturally, he flew down from the ceiling, dressed all in red, sitting astride a giant sparkly ketchup bottle. Backing dancers dressed as mustard bottles. Condiments to the chef.

Best portmanteau pairing

Montell and Johannes were widely known as “Team MoJo”. Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal becoming “Petita” never truly caught on. Nor did Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu being “Shancy”.

Unluckiest professional

Neil Jones, aka “Ginger Neil”, was thrilled to land a celebrity partner after two years on the sparkly subs’ bench. He was promptly paired with Toyah Willcox and booted out after two weeks. Even worse fortune befell Welsh pro Amy Dowden, who was warmly welcomed back to the ballroom after recovering from cancer treatment. She was paired with JB Gill but had to withdraw with a foot injury mid-series. Her friend and colleague Lauren Oakley stepped in and went all the way to the final.

Best judges’ jibe

Craig Revel Horwood’s increasingly tetchy teasing of fellow panellist Anton du Beke. Gems this series included “Stop standing up, it’s getting on my nerves”, “I see the espresso’s kicked in” and “You’re 40? Try telling your surgeon, darling”.

Most heartwarming moment

A closing caption after the credits rolled on the launch show. It paid touching tribute to former Strictly favourites Dave Myers and Robin Windsor, who both died this year. Rest in dance.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Final airs on Saturday 14 December, 6pm on BBC One



