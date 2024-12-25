Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2024 – open thread

Which dances will be delightful? Whose footwork will be frightful? And who will be Strictly’s worst ever Widdicombe? It’s just 11 days since Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell lifted the fabled glitterball trophy in one of the most joyous Strictly moments ever. It’s a mere four days since we were treated to anniversary documentary, Strictly Come Dancing: 20 Fabulous Years. Now we’ve got another sequin-spangled gift to unwrap.

Season’s greetings, glitterati. Michael here, your regular choreographic correspondent. I hope you’re having a merry old time. Don’t peak too early because the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special airs at 3.55pm today on BBC One. There’s no liveblog but we’ve opened the comments below so you can discuss the Yuletide routines, raise your tinsel-adorned scoring paddle and spread some sparkly cheer.

Six brand new celebrities will meet their professional partners and hit the floor in their bid for the star-shaped trophy. Actor Tamzin Outhwaite and her professional partner Nikita Kuzmin will waltz through an Alpine forest. Comedian Josh Widdicombe joins Karen Hauer for a cheeky Charleston, while Drag Race runner-up Tayce – making “herstory” as the first ever drag artist to compete – makes quite an entrance for her cha-cha with Kai Widdrington.

Podcaster Vogue Williams does a retro rockin’ jive with Gorka Márquez. Racing driver Billy Monger takes the wheel for an American smooth with Nadiya Bychkova. Olympian and Gladiator Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, AKA Nitro, streetdances around Santa’s workshop with Nancy Xu.

We can look forward to the North Pole’s most muscly elf, a skateboarding penguin and a pair of dancing pectorals. Ginger Neil pops up more often than Wham! and Slade put together. The famous four judges and studio audience votes will decide the destiny of the festive bauble. Motsi Mabuse has been on the egg nog and holds up a blank paddle. Even Craig Revel Horwood is being nice, not naughty.

We’ll also feast our mince pies on not one but two group numbers, plus a performance from Emma Bunton, crooning a Spice Girls classic. Yes, Baby Spice will be adding some a generous pinch of girl power to our mulled wine.

Who will find that shiny silver trophy under their tree? Enjoy the ho-ho-hoofing and happy holidays to you all. Hopefully see you back on the liveblog in 2025 – and, of course, keeeeep Christmas dancing!