Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2023 – open thread

Photograph: Guy Levy/BBC

Who’ll be the star on top of the Strictly tree? We’ve had a mere nine days without any BBC ballroom action – since Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola lifted the glitterball in this year’s grand final – and we’re already being gifted a return trip to the Elstree Studios dancefloor.

Season’s greetings, glitterati. Michael here, your regular sequins-and-spraytans correspondent. I hope you’re all enjoying some comfort and joy this Christmas Day. It truly is the most wonderful time of the year, because the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special airs at 4.40pm today on BBC One. There’s no liveblog but we’ve opened the comments below so you can discuss all the hoofing action, rate the routines and spread some peace on Earth among yourselves.

Six brand new Christmas couples will take to the floor in their bid for the Yuletide title. Historian Dan Snow and his professional partner Nadiya Bychkova do a naughty-but-nice jive. Keisha Buchanan goes from Sugababe to snow queen for a wintry Viennese waltz with Gorka Marquez. Rugby player Danny Cipriani teams up with Jowita Przystał for a cheering cha-cha-cha. Waterloo Road’s Tillie Amartey and Neil Jones will be jiving elves. BBC Breakfast presenter Sally Nugent is paired with Graziano Di Prima for a festive foxtrot. EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick and Nancy Xu will quickstep around the Queen Vic.

No seasonal spoilers, naturally, but the festive fancy dress box will be thoroughly plundered. Expect a 6ft 5in gingerbread man, a hip-thrusting sexy Santa to get the judges hot and bothered, a veritable knitwear factory full of Christmas jumpers and one pair of split trousers.

We’ll also be treated to not one but two group numbers – including some rug-cutting from our four judges – plus a musical performance from Eurovision alumnus, Jesus lookalike (topical) and all-round human labrador Sam Ryder. But who will find that Strictly silver star trophy in their stocking? Enjoy the show and a very Merry Christmas to you all. See you in 2024 and, of course, keeeeep dancing!