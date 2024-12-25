Strictly Come Dancing crowns Christmas special winners

Tayce, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Tamzin Outhwaite, Vogue Williams, Josh Widdicombe and Billy Monger danced in the festive episode of the BBC show.

What did you miss?

Strictly Come Dancing has crowned Tayce the winner of the Christmas special, the first Drag artist to take part in the BBC contest.

The special festive episode saw six new celebrities take to the dance floor, partnered by favourites from the BBC show's pro cast.

RuPaul's Drag Race star Tayce and her partner Kai Widdrington lifted the star trophy after winning a perfect 40 points from the judges for their Cha Cha to Kylie and Dannii Minogue's 100 Degrees.

What, how, and why?

Tayce and Kai Widdrington won the Strictly Christmas special. (BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing fans were treated to one last glittering episode of the contest this year as BBC One returned to the ballroom for the Christmas special following Chris McCausland's 2024 series win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Viewers saw Tayce, the first Drag artist to have taken part in Strictly, win the festive special with pro partner Kai Widdrington in the pre-recorded episode which aired on Christmas Day.

Tayce and Widdrington racked up a perfect score of 40 points from the judges for their Cha Cha to Kylie and Dannii Minogue's 100 Degrees, impressing the audience and their Christmas special co-stars.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing

Tayce and Kai Widdrington lifted the star trophy. (BBC)

Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas all awarded the couple 10 points each, and with previous Christmas special winners JB Gill and Jamie Borthwick having gone on to take part in the main series, fans could be hoping to see Tayce back on the Strictly dance floor in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of her starring role in Strictly's Christmas episode, Tayce had said: "It's such an honour to be part of this amazing and highly popular show, pushing the envelope and breaking boundaries as the first drag queen to appear on it.

Could the Christmas cast return for a main series in the future? (BBC)

"The response has been overwhelmingly positive, though there’s also been some negativity from trolls, but that’s nothing I can’t handle.

"I’m honoured to be the first and hopefully will pave the way to more drag icons partaking in the show."

What else happened on Strictly's Christmas special?

The Christmas special cast performed a group number. (BBC)

Along with Tayce and Widdrington, the star cast included five other couples giving the Strictly dance floor their best moves.

Comedian Josh Widdicombe and Karen Hauer danced a Charleston to Let It Snow in penguin costumes, while presenter Vogue Williams and Gorka Márquez showcased a Jive to festive favourite Rockin' Robin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Tamzin Outhwaite and Nikita Kuzmin performed a Viennese Waltz to Hallelujah, racing driver Billy Monger and Nadiya Bychkova took on an American Smooth to Ed Sheeran and Elton John's Merry Christmas, and Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Nancy Xu danced a street commercial routine to Christmas Wrapping.

Josh Widdicombe and Karen Hauer performed a penguin-themed Charleston. (BBC)

The Christmas special started with a sensational group routine to I Love Christmas from Scrooge, as well as a closing number to I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day by Leona Lewis, both featuring the celebrities and their professional partners.

Spice Girl and former Strictly contestant Emma Bunton also sang during the show, accompanied by a performance from the pro dancers.

Strictly Come Dancing's Christmas special is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.