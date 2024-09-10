Strictly Come Dancing confirms 2025 Professionals live tour axed

Strictly Come Dancing has confirmed that The Professionals tour will not be going ahead in 2025.

The tour sees the professional dancers for the BBC series hit the road as they show off their fantastic routines for thousands of fans across the country, accompanying the main live tour that sees various celebrities take part.

First introduced back in 2010 and then brought back in 2019, The Professionals tour has been a permanent fixture since 2022, but a representative for the show has confirmed it will not be taking place next year.

“Due to artist availability, the UK tour of Strictly The Professionals is taking a break next year, and plans are currently being finalised for 2026,” said a spokesperson, who confirmed that the main Strictly tour will be going ahead as planned.

“Tickets for the 2025 Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour will be on sale soon and booking information will be announced in the coming weeks,” said the spokesperson.

The news comes ahead of the 22nd season of the show, with the cast set to find out who they will be partnered with during the launch episode, which airs on Saturday (September 14) night.

The season 22 cast includes Jamie Borthwick, Montell Douglas, Tom Dean, Wynne Evans, Tasha Ghouri, JB Gill, Sarah Hadland, Nick Knowles, Dr Punam Krishan, Chris McCausland, Paul Merson, Sam Quek, Shayne Ward, Pete Wicks and Toyah Wilcox.

Dean, an Olympic swimmer, confirmed his participation in the show following his 4x200m freestyle relay at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and recently shared that he got a “slap on the wrist” for announcing the news early.

“I'd literally got the call one minute before racing an Olympic final, so that was kind of what was going through my mind,” he recalled. “And then, I got fired that Strictly question. I wasn't really 100 per cent [or] dialled in on what I should be saying, and then a little slip of the tongue.”

Strictly Come Dancing will return on Saturday, September 14 on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

