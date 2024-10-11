Strictly Come Dancing confirms Nick Knowles' return dance after injury

Strictly Come Dancing has confirmed Nick Knowles' return dance for Saturday night.

It was announced on Strictly: It Takes Two on Friday (October 11) that Nick and his professional partner Luba Mushtuk will take part in this week's live show. They will perform the routine they'd rehearsed last week before Nick's injury.

A BBC spokesperson said: "We are all delighted that Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk will be dancing in this Saturday’s show. Nick has been cleared to dance by the medical and physio teams following his injury last week.

"Due to time taken out of training this week, they will be performing their Movies Week Charleston to 'Rain On The Roof' from Paddington 2.”

Nick was forced to sit out of last week's live show after suffering a knee injury while rehearsing the Charleston with Luba.

BBC

Related: Best streaming services 2024 — including Disney Plus, Netflix, iPlayer and Apple TV+

While the pair went into this week not knowing whether Nick would be cleared to compete, he subsequently shared a positive update during an appearance on It Takes Two.

"I'm getting sick and tired of my injuries," he said on Wednesday (October 9). "I want to be able to do the dance well enough tomorrow so that I'm just judged on [that].

"I'm really happy to be doing this, because the Paddington dance I wanted to do for my 10-year-old son, Eddie."

Guy Levy - BBC

Related: Strictly Come Dancing announces series first with brand-new themed week

Nick originally suffered an arm injury two weeks ago, but was ultimately cleared to dance in the Week 2 live show. The DIY SOS presenter and partner Luba were safe in that week's results show, after scoring 21 points from the judges.

The rest of the cast of Strictly Come Dancing will be performing tracks from ABBA, Shakira, Anne-Marie and Shania Twain, and Billie Eilish in Saturday's live show.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturdays on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Interested in talking about Strictly? Visit our dedicated sub-forum

Read more Strictly news on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like