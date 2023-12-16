Strictly Come Dancing crowns 2023 champion

Guy Levy

Strictly Come Dancing spoilers follow.

Strictly Come Dancing has crowned its champion for the 2023 series, with Ellie Leach & Vito Coppola taking home the Glitterball Trophy.

The grand final saw the pair triumph over Layton Williams and Bobby Brazier, with the group having to perform a trio of dances to impress the judges and, most importantly, the audience.

After performing their routines, which saw the Showdances sandwiched by the Judges’ and Couples’ picks, the trio awaited their fate after the public vote, with host Tess Daly announcing Ellie and Vito as the champions.

Guy Levy - BBC

Related: Strictly star Bobby Brazier's dad shares sweet tribute ahead of final

"I cannot believe this. For once, Vito is crying more than me!" said Coronation Street star Leach, with Vito adding: "This is the cherry on the cake. The tip of the iceberg. You are the diamond that is shining."

The hotly-contested final saw a plethora of maximum scores from the judges, with Layton and Nikita scoring 119 points from 120. Bobby and Dianne weren’t far behind, residing in second place with 117 points, whilst Ellie and Vito were at the bottom with 115.

Guy Levy - BBC

Related: Strictly's Amy Dowden makes surprise return to the dancefloor

Elsewhere in the final, professional Amy Dowden made a return to the dancefloor by performing in the group number at the beginning of the show, with several fans flocking to social media to express their joy.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturdays and Sundays on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Tickets for Strictly's 2024 live arena tour are available now.

Interested in talking about Strictly Come Dancing? Visit our dedicated sub-forum

You Might Also Like