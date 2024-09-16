Strictly winner Ellie Leach reveals FOMO as new series begins

The Strictly 2023 winner is having to get used to watching Vito Coppola hit the dancefloor with someone else.

Watch: Strictly's winner Ellie Leach reveals FOMO for 2024 series

Strictly Come Dancing's reigning champion Ellie Leach has opened up on her feelings about seeing Vito Coppola dance with a new partner - as Susanna Reid and Richard Arnold shared how tough they had found it.

The 2023 Strictly winner joined Good Morning Britain on Monday to talk about her excitement for the new series, but Reid and Arnold questioned her about the "insane jealousy" of seeing a former dance partner matched with a new celebrity.

Meanwhile, some Strictly fans are already complaining after Saturday night's launch show on BBC One as their favourite pro dancers did not get celebrity partners this year.

Last time Leach was in the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom, she was lifting the Glitterball Trophy with partner Vito Coppola - so the reigning champion admitted it was a little tough returning to the launch show and seeing a whole new batch of celebrities begin their Strictly journey, with one even stepping into her place as Coppola's partner.

Former Coronation Street star Leach shared the FOMO she felt at seeing the class of 2024 take their places on the dancefloor as she spoke to Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid and Richard Arnold about their own feelings of jealousy.

Ellie Leach says she has Strictly Come Dancing FOMO. (ITV screengrab)

Reid partnered Kevin Clifton in 2013 and made it all the way to the finals, but said it felt strange to see Clifton dance with Frankie Bridge the following year. Meanwhile, Arnold had taken part in 2012 and although his partner Erin Boag didn't return, he found it tough to come to terms with not being in the cast the following season.

On Monday's show, Reid asked Leach: "You say it's nice to see the new partnerships - I think Richard and I will attest to the fact there is a moment the following year when you look at your former partner and go, 'sorry, you're my partner! What's going on?'"

Arnold agreed: "I know, I wanted to throw marbles on the dancefloor the series after mine, I just wanted to get back out there again."

Vito Coppola and Ellie Leach danced together again at the launch show. (BBC)

Leach told them: "I know, I'm the same. I think going back there as well, obviously being there, I'm just like, I want to do it all again. But I'm really excited for the current series."

This year, Coppola has been partnered with actor Sarah Hadland, known for starring as best friend Stevie in sitcom Miranda.

Reid asked her: "Are you insanely jealous?" and as Leach began: "Honestly..." Reid joked: "Yes!".

But Leach laughed: "No I'm not, I support (Coppola) in everything that he does and I'm so excited for him to have another series and to be able to be with Sarah. She seems like a lovely lady. They bounce off each other, so yeah I'm excited to see it."

What was the Strictly fan reaction to the launch show partnerships?

Not all of the Strictly pros have got a celebrity partner. (BBC)

On Saturday night, Strictly fans got their first glimpse of the 2024 season as the new celebrities were introduced and matched with their partners from the pro cast.

While seeing new partnerships might take a little getting used to, some viewers have already been complaining about some of their favourites in the pro cast not getting a celebrity partner to dance with this year.

Although the show welcomed Amy Dowden and Aljaz Skorjanec back to the cast, with long-serving cast member Neil Jones also getting the rare chance of a celebrity partner, three big names were left without a main cast place.

Kai Widdrington, Carlos Gu and Lauren Oakley are all back as members of the pro dance performance group, but will not be performing routines with a celebrity this year.

One viewer commented: "Gutted Lauren was so excited to see you with a partner you and Kai are the best don’t know what there thinking." Someone else added to Gu: "Wish you had a partner in SCD this year. Love watching you dance."

