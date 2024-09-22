Strictly Come Dancing fans make plea to producers after divisive Paul Merson song choice

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing have made an appeal to producers after the series’ first live show of 2024.

As announced last week, former Arsenal/England player Paul Merson paid homage to his sport by performing the intriguing combination of an American Smooth dance to the popular football chant song “Vindaloo” by Fat Les on Saturday night (21 September).

The performance was dubbed “special” and “different” by the BBC dance competition’s judges. But viewers at home have criticised the unexpected song choice for making Merson the “laughing stock” of the season.

“The only couple to do an American Smooth to an atrocious song choice so this will stick out like a sore thumb,” one person wrote on X/Twitter. “I hate how the producers are setting Paul up for a fall here. At least he won’t be going home this week.”

Another viewer added: “Who’s idea was it to make Paul the laughing stock of this season? I feel for him and for Karen as well.”

Meanwhile, a third fan demanded: “Stop making the middle-aged ex-footballer the automatic ‘joke’ act and just teach them how to dance, Strictly!”

It comes shortly after reports that the “Vindaloo” song choice had disappointed Merson when it was announced on Strictly’s pre-recorded show last week.

Paul Merson and Karen Hauer perform on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ (BBC/Guy Levy)

Viewers saw Paul look surprised when the track was revealed during the pairing show as he questioned: “What dance is it again?”

Making light of the situation, his partner Karen Hauer responded: “It’s an American Smooth but it might be bumpier than that.”

A source told the Mail Online that the former footballer’s reaction had to be “re-recorded” due to his negative response.

“You can’t blame him for thinking he is being set up to the joke act,” they said. “But also the connotations of it [the song] are also not exactly positive either.”

The Independent has contacted the BBC for comment.

Merson and Hauer received a score of 17 for their first ‘Strictly’ dance (BBC)

Anton Du Beke praised Hauer for her “genius choreography” that made the most of the unusual song and dance pairing on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, Craig Revel Horwood told Merson he was “pigeon-toed and flat footed” and Motsi Mabuse said she “couldn’t recognise” the dance as an American Smooth.

The ex-footballer received a score of 17 out of a possible 40 points from the Strictly judges. He will dance again next weekend when public voting – and the first elimination of the series – begins.

“Merse was never going to be the best dancer,” one fan reflected. “But making him do an American Smooth to ‘Vindaloo’ is a massive, massive stitch up.”