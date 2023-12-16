Strictly Come Dancing final live: Layton Williams scores the first 40 of the night as last three compete to be crowned winner

The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 final is here at last, with three young actors – Bobby Brazier, Layton Williams and Ellie Leach – competing to get their mitts on the Glitterball Trophy.

After an eventful semi-final filled with glitter, bum-slides and lots of 10s, BBC One’s shiniest show is back for its grand climax, with the contestants battling it out to impress judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke.

In the hours leading up to the nailbiting event, Leach’s pro partner Vito Coppola has given fans an insight into his and the Corrie actor’s hardcore rehearsing schedule.

Brazier’s dad Jeff, meanwhile, has been sharing heartfelt messages for his EastEnders star son and Dianne Buswell, and Bad Education’s Williams – who’s teamed up with Nikita Kuzmin – has, you guessed it, been fielding more criticisms about his previous dancing experience.

But who will be crowned the winner of this year’s show? We’ll just have to wait a teeny bit longer to find out.

Follow our live updates on the final below...

Key points

Bobby and Dianne’s Showdance was bursting with energy

20:00 , Ellie Harrison

“Actually brilliant,” said Craig, but still a 9 from him. Plus 10, 10, 10... that’s 39. No one’s matched Layton’s 40 yet!

A glimpse of Ellie and Vito after their Showdance

19:49 , Ellie Harrison

They got 9, 9, 9, 9 ... so that’s 36!

After the lift-tastic routine (BBC)

Ellie and Vito struggle with the lifts in the Showdance

19:45 , Ellie Harrison

But Motsi reckons it’s worth a standing ovation anyway! Their Showdance was to a “Jennifer Lopez Megamix”. Shirley says it’s “one of the hardest routines I’ve ever seen”.

Layton’s scores

19:36 , Ellie Harrison

10 from Craig! And 10, 10, 10. That’s our first 40 of the night wahoo!

Layton nailed the Judges’ Pick

19:35 , Ellie Harrison

The Bad Education star performed his Quickstep (from way back in week two!) to “Puttin’ On The Ritz” by Gregory Porter. “I’m so glad it paid off,” he said.

39 for Bobby!

19:28 , Ellie Harrison

Bobby got four eights last week... he’s improved on that already for the final with 9, 10, 10, 10 in his first dance tonight - that’s 39. No 40s yet... who will be first to get a perfect score?

Bobby Brazier’s served up his Samba

19:24 , Ellie Harrison

His Judges’ Pick was the Samba to “Young Hearts Run Free” by Candi Staton... the crowd loved him and his dad Jeff was in the audience of course! Cute.

Ellie Leach opened the final with a superb score

19:18 , Ellie Harrison

She said it was an “honour” to open the final with her Paso Doble. And the scores are in at 9, 10, 10, 10... that’s 39!

But remember the scores are only for guidance tonight.

Ellie Leach is all set to do her first dance

19:13 , Ellie Harrison

First up for the Corrie star is the Judges’ Pick: A Paso Doble to “Insomnia” by 2WEI. She’s looking fierce in red and black. There’s scarlett smoke behind her. The club anthem is popping. Let’s go!

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly are serving ALL the glitter

19:10 , Ellie Harrison

Glitter just runs through these women’s veins doesn’t it? They’ve just introduced the judges, who have done a very intense group dance in front of a fire-spouting Glitter Ball. So far, so Strictly.

All hail Amy Dowden

19:06 , Ellie Harrison

So fantastic to see pro dancer Amy Dowden strutting her stuff in the opening dance of the finale.

Dowden, who has appeared on the show since 2017, was forced to sit this season out after she was diagnosed with grade three breast cancer in May.

Just two minutes to go!

18:58 , Ellie Harrison

The Strictly 2023 final is almost upon us. Here are words from an emotional post Bobby Brazier shared on his Instagram this afternoon as he geared up to perform...

“To inspire is the greatest privilege. Once the kid frozen in the car, or glued to his dads side, or spending days in bed. This is for us. Take the risk, do the thing, and just enjoy it.

“Thank you for your support so far and thank you for your support tonight and in the future, where would we be without you ? Enjoy the show tonight, I hope we take you on a journey. Love you.”

A few bits of trivia you might not have known about Strictly...

18:15 , Ellie Harrison

A throwback to the Bobby Brazier of three months ago

17:40 , Ellie Harrison

I interviewed Bobby Brazier in September, ahead of Strictly 2023 kicking off, and he was absolutely buzzing. He told me he felt like his whole life (all 20 years of it) had been leading up to going on the show. And he was funny, too, peering cartoonishly into the Zoom screen, trying to get a closer look at the cookbooks in my kitchen. “Ottolenghi?” he cried. “Sounds like a pasta!”

Esther Rantzen has been, erm, ranting about Layton Williams ahead of the finale...

17:04 , Ellie Harrison

Dame Rantzen, who came eighth on Strictly in 2004, has said that BBC bosses “lost the plot” by recruiting Layton Williams, due to his past experience in musical theatre.

The dances to expect tonight

16:53 , Ellie Harrison

Here’s what the three couples in the final are performing in the hopes of winning the whole bloomin’ show...

Ellie Leach – Showdance to “Jennifer Lopez Megamix”, Judges’ Pick Paso Doble to “Insomnia” by 2WEI, Favourite Dance American Smooth to “Ain’t That A Kick In The Head” by Robbie Williams

Layton Williams – Showdance to “Friend Like Me” by Ne-Yo, Judges’ Pick Quickstep to “Puttin’ On The Ritz” by Gregory Porter, Favourite Dance Tango to Tattoo by Loreen

Bobby Brazier – Showdance to “La La Land Medley”, Judges’ Pick Samba to “Young Hearts Run Free” by Candi Staton, Favourite Dance Couple’s Choice to “This Woman’s Work” by Maxwell

The Strictly final is just two and a half hours way

16:38 , Ellie Harrison

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live blog of the Strictly final. I’m your host, Ellie Harrison. While I can’t provide a fringe anywhere near as impressive as Claudia Winkleman’s, or a dress as glamorous as Tess Daly’s, I can promise you that I will be fuelled by prosecco all evening, so hopefully we’ll have some fun...