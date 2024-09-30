Strictly Come Dancing Has Its First Upset Of This Year's Series As Surprise Celeb Is Sent Home

Tom Dean and Toyah Wilcox were the first two celebrities to land in the Strictly dance-off this series BBC/Guy Levy

Strictly Come Dancing fans were taken aback on Sunday night when the first celebrity to leave the competition was revealed.

The first results show of the series saw singer Toyah Wilcox going head-to-head with Olympic athlete Tom Dean in the dread dance-off.

Admittedly, Toyah and Neil Jones’ place in the bottom two didn’t exactly come as a massive shock, after they landed at the bottom of the leaderboard on both weeks of the contest so far.

However, Tom was a bit more of a surprise, as he and his partner Nadiya Bychkova had fallen more towards the middle overall.

Both couples then performed for the judges for a second time, with Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas opting to save Toyah (only Anton Du Beke voted in Tom Dean’s favour).

This meant that the gold medal-winning swimmer became the first eliminated celeb of the series, a turn of events that caught many Strictly viewrs off guard.

Tom and Nadiya leaving first is something I didn't expect to see #Strictlypic.twitter.com/CjJv8MSzQS — em 🍒🐮 (@cherrysval) September 29, 2024

adding Tom Dean and Nadiya Bychkova to the 'Eliminated far too soon' squad



his improvement from week 1 to 2 was massive, this was totally new for him.



you could tell he was loving this experience, im so gutted for him and Nadiya #Strictlypic.twitter.com/Ow9NeQ3rIG — em 🍒🐮 (@cherrysval) September 29, 2024

Tom had a lot of potential, this is very sad💔 #Strictly — Erin Zammitt (@_erinz_) September 29, 2024

Gutted for Tom. He really didn’t deserve to be first voted off. #strictly#strictlycomedancing — Jonathan Mruczek (@jonnymuzzer) September 29, 2024

Actually gutted Tom left #Strictly, his week 1 dance was the best of the night - the chemistry between the two of them was so good. Should not have been in the dance off. — Trisarahtops (@Sarahtrix19) September 29, 2024

Absolutely gutted we’ve lost Tom & Nadiya so early 😔 one of my favourites and for a non-dancer I thought he did a good job #Strictly — Hannah Hough-Moore (@hannahhou) September 29, 2024

That has to be one of the most shocking results ever. What were the judges watching?! Only Anton got it right. Poor Tom. 😢 #Strictly — Amy 💙 (@geordiegalg) September 29, 2024

What?! Tom out first?! Can't the viewing public get the voting right at all?!#strictlypic.twitter.com/NBdVRtZZ7S — Matthew Chapman (@Matt528chap) September 29, 2024

Oh eff off. How is Tom in the bottom? #strictly — Russell (@Rustybobs) September 29, 2024

Tom Dean has so much more to learn and has more potential, Anton was the only judge talking sense in that dance off #Strictly — jessie (@jesshoskingx) September 29, 2024

Poor Tom, he didn’t deserve to be in the dance off - perfect example of how the fanbase of each celebrity is so important to get the votes, not the judges scores #strictly#bbcstrictly@bbcstrictly — AnneMarie Brogan (@AnneMarie81) September 29, 2024

#Strictly Ah, we’re already at the stage where 3 out of 4 judges should have gone to Specsavers - and it’s only the first dance off.

Tom & Nadia were robbed; I don’t know why I’m surprised. pic.twitter.com/UsVtBe624N — 👑 ♿️Anna is tired of everything. (@mrs_topcat) September 29, 2024

I thought Tom was way better but what do I know… #StrictlyComeDancing#strictlypic.twitter.com/1QMxAHjgre — K y | e (@iSaidKyleLawrie) September 29, 2024

this is so unfair 🥲

neil had toyah on props for half of the routine yet tom, who danced a recognisable cha cha cha from start to finish, is the one that got eliminated!?? #Strictly#SCD — 🇵🇸 (@KellieC96) September 29, 2024

They were robbed! 😭 Justice for my babies, Tom and Nadiya... 💔 #Strictly ✨️ pic.twitter.com/otVX0qjQ1C — Dan 🏳️🌈 (@danfaz94) September 29, 2024

Ok so I had looked at the #StrictlySpoiler and I thought Tom had either fallen over or forgotten the steps. He did neither. There was way way more dance content in Tom's routine and better technique. Ridiculous decision on #Strictly tonight. — Heather Penny 🇪🇺 (@reelofthe51st) September 29, 2024

We can be gutted without having to absolutely slate the shit out of Toyah, she’s a sweetheart and did do a good job and doesn’t deserve some of the hate I’ve seen. but I can’t say I’m not absolutely gutted, Tom had so much potential 🥺🥺🥺🥺 my heart feels so sad #strictly — Eve (@evebarnes_x) September 29, 2024

“I’ve had the best time the last few weeks and getting to work with Nadiya has been incredible,” Tom told Tess Daly after his elimination.

“I wish I could have gone further and done more dances. I’ve had the most fun and I wish we could keep going longer and longer.”

Nadiya said of her celebrity partner: “He’s not just a three-time Olympic champion he’s a true gentleman and he taught me how to work really hard and how to put everything in. And you know what? On this programme, sometimes to win, you don’t need to win, and that’s how I feel this year.”

Tom later wrote on Instagram he’d had an “absolute blast” on Strictly, telling his followers: “The journey may have ended a little earlier than I hoped and of course I am so gutted, but I’m so grateful for all the amazing people I met, people I’ll be cheering on throughout and who I know will continue to smash it.

“And to my brilliant partner, thank you so much for everything. You’ve been an amazing teacher and to have danced alongside you has been an absolute privilege.”

The remaining 14 couples will dance again at the weekend in Strictly’s annual Movie Week special.

Strictly returns on Saturday night at 6.25pm on BBC One.

