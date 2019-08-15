‘Strictly Come Dancing’ contestant James Cracknell injured as filming begins

Olympic rower James Cracknell has revealed he injured himself in the same week he was set to start filming for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday 14 August, the 47-year-old explained that he’d recently “had an altercation with a minicab driver” while cycling in London, which left him with “a bit of a busted finger” and some “road rash” on his back.

He insists he’s “okay” though, which is likely to relieve Strictly fans, as other confirmed celebrity contestants have begun sharing teasers ahead of the red carpet launch on the 26th.

"The good thing is there was no street furniture around for me to fall into,” he continued.

“I was also wearing a helmet, and I was also listening to music so I could concentrate and focus on what was ahead,” he added, seemingly letting the driver of the other vehicle off the hook.

"That's the important thing to remember with cycling, or motorbiking, or driving around town: it's okay if you're concentrating on what you're doing and you're absolutely focused.

“I've had my focus on riding a bike, and in fact doing anything else but learning how to dance! To be honest, I have more of a chance of winning the Tour than winning Strictly Come Dancing, but in for a penny!"

Judged by Bruno Tonioli, Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and newbie Motsi Mabuse, Cracknell will compete against the likes of Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing, broadcaster Anneka Rice, YouTuber Saffron Baker and comedian Chris Ramsey.

EastEnders actor Emma Barton, Radio 1 DJ Dev Griffin, Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley and former footballer David James are also taking part.

