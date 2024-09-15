Strictly Come Dancing launch attracts three-quarters of a million fewer viewers

Viewing figures for the Strictly launch don’t include those watching on catch-up - GUY LEVY/BB

The launch show of Strictly Come Dancing attracted nearly three-quarters of a million fewer viewers than last year.

An average of 5.5 million viewers watched the BBC One programme last night, compared with 6.2 million who watched the series debut in 2023, according to overnight television ratings.

The new series comes amid a wave of controversy engulfing the show, with the BBC set to release a report into bullying allegations.

The corporation has been investigating claims made by Amanda Abbington, a contestant on last year’s show, against Giovanni Pernice, the professional dancer.

Pernice left the show but denies the allegations and is said to be confident that his name will be cleared. The findings of the investigation are yet to be revealed.

Another professional dancer, Graziano Di Prima, also left the show following allegations about his behaviour towards partner Zara McDermott. He admitted to kicking her in “an isolated incident” which he “deeply regrets and apologised for at the time”.

The BBC has introduced new duty-of-care measures in response to the allegations, including chaperones who will be present in the rehearsal rooms.

All smiles from the judges as Strictly returns to screens for its 20th anniversary - GUY LEVY/BBC

Viewing figures have fluctuated over the years, and an increasing number of people watch on BBC iPlayer or catch-up TV, which are not captured in overnight data.

A total of 6.2 million viewers watched the first episode of Strictly in 2023, while an average of 5.4 million watched 2022’s launch, and the 2021 pre-recorded launch show drew seven million.

A peak of 5.7 million tuned in to watch the launch show at the weekend, while last year the series enjoyed a peak of 6.7 million viewers during the first show of 2023.

As Strictly contestants’ professional partners were revealed, Welsh dancer Amy Dowden made a triumphant return to the celebrity reality show after being absent from the competition due to a breast cancer diagnosis.

Amy Dowden makes a triumphant return to Strictly after a cancer diagnosis - KIERON MCCARRON/BBC

The pre-record episode saw her do an emotional routine, after a mastectomy and chemotherapy left her with “no evidence of disease”. It saw her as the central focus, and ended with her being lifted by other dancers.

She was paired with EastEnders star James Bye in 2022, but had to step back from the 2023 series due to a cancer diagnosis shortly before her honeymoon. Now Dowden is back for the 2024 show, and has been matched with JLS star JB Gill, while other 2024 contestants were also paired.

Toyah Willcox was partnered with Neil Jones, as Love Island star Tasha Ghouri and Aljaz Skorjanec were put together, along with Miranda actress Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola and This Morning star Dr Punam Krishan and Gorka Marquez.

Click here to view this content.

Also partnered were Olympian Montell Douglas with Johannes Radebe; reality star Pete Wicks with Jowita Przystal; presenter and former hockey player Sam Quek with Nikita Kuzmin, and comedian Chris McCausland with Dianne Buswell.

Other pairings included: Wynne Evans and Katya Jones; singer and actor Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu; EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas; former footballer Paul Merson and Karen Hauer; Olympic swimmer Tom Dean and Nadiya Bychkova, and DIY SOS star Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk.

There were no same-sex couples in the show for the first time since 2019.

A BBC spokesman said that “Strictly pairings have never been about ticking boxes”, and each season of the show is “unique and there is no hard and fast rule on the show regarding same-sex pairings”.

There was also no mention on the show of the accusations that have hit Strictly during its 20th anniversary year.