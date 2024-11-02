Strictly Come Dancing live: Amy Dowden absent for live show after being rushed to hospital

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One tonight for week seven of the show with a specially created theme with professional dancer Amy Dowden set to miss the episode following a health emergency.

The Welsh dancer, who is partnered with JLS singer JB Gill, fell ill during the filming of last week’s live show (26 October). An ambulance was summoned to Elstree Studios in Borehamwood and the 34-year-old was taken to hospital. A spokesperson for the dancer later said that the ambulance was “just a precaution”.

Fellow pro dancer, Lauren Oakley will instead partner Gill for the “couple’s choice” dance in today’s instalment of the show.

Dowden will unfortunately miss “Icons Week” which will celebrate 20 years of Strictly Come Dancing which will see couples dance to songs by music legends such as Whitney Houston, Shirley Bassey and Queen.

The BBC has already teased that the professional dancers will be performing a Beyoncé medley, featuring Johannes Radebe channelling his inner Sasha Fierce.

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas, who were at the top of the leaderboard last week, will dance a Samba to “Faith” by George Michael, while Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec, who were joint top of the leaderboard with Borthwick, will perform a Couple’s Choice to “What About Us” by P!nk.

Key Points

Who is replacing Amy Dowden?

Strictly Come Dancing reveals songs and dances for first Icons Week

Who is replacing Amy Dowden?

13:00 , Greg Evans

Lauren Oakley will be dancing with JB Gill on this week’s addition of the show, replacing Amy Dowden who is unable to take part.

A spokesperson for Strictly Come Dancing added: “Amy Dowden MBE is doing much better and the Strictly family send her love and wish her well.

“She is delighted that fellow professional dancer, Lauren Oakley, is able to step in for rehearsals and to perform in Saturday’s show for JB Gill’s couple’s choice dance. We are all hopeful that Amy will be back to dance with JB next week.”

Dowden’s management company said she was “resting” and would be supporting Gill and Oakley during this weekend’s show.

Strictly bosses previously announced that Oakley would train with Gill on Monday, but since confirmed that the pair would stay together for the rest of the week, including for the performance on Saturday and the results show on Sunday.Oakley, who came eighth when partnered with Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy in the show’s previous season, did not have a partner this year. She joined the show in 2022.

Read more below:

Lauren Oakley (BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Who is replacing Amy Dowden on Strictly this week and will she return after live show collapse?

Strictly Come Dancing reveals songs and dances for first Icons Week

13:30 , Greg Evans

To celebrate 20 years of Strictly Come Dancing, the BBC dancing competition has launched a brand new theme: Icons Week.

The theme will celebrate the songs of music legends such as Whitney Houston, Beyonce, Shirley Bassey, Queen, George Michael and KISS.

Find the full list of songs and dances for Icons Week below:

Chris McCausland and Dianne will dance a Tango to “Rock and Roll All Nite” by KISS

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle will dance a Samba to “Faith” by George Michael

JB Gill and Amy Dowden’s stand-in Lauren will dance a Couple’s Choice to a Bruno Mars Medley

Montell Douglas and Johannes will dance a Waltz to “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston

Pete Wicks and Jowita will dance a Salsa to “Another One Bites the Dust” by Queen

Sam Quek and Nikita will dance an American Smooth to “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift

Sarah Hadland and Vito will dance a Cha Cha to “Like a Prayer” by Madonna

Shayne Ward and Nancy will dance a Quickstep to “Help!” by The Beatles

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaz will dance a Couple’s Choice to “What About Us” by P!nk

Wynne Evans and Katya will dance a Rumba to “This Is My Life” by Shirley Bassey

(BBC/Guy Levy)

Strictly Come Dancing reveals songs and dances for first ‘Icons Week’