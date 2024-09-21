Strictly Come Dancing live: Celebrity couples take to dance floor for first live show of 2024

Strictly Come Dancing is set to return to our screens the first live show of the series.

The new season kicked off last week with a dazzling pre-recorded show to mark the beginning of its 20th anniversary series after months of scandal surrounding the programme’s professional dancers.

However, the pressure will rise this week as the 15 celebrity contestants perform live for the first time before the voting – and first elimination of the series – happens next weekend.

This week’s routines include three cha chas, two foxtrots, two tangos, two sambas and a Viennese waltz.

Comedian Chris McCausland and his partner Dianne Buswell will perform a cha cha to “Twist and Shout”’ by The Beatles, with TV doctor Punam Krishnan and Gorka Márquez performing the same style to Kylie Minogue’s “Love at First Sight”.

Former Love Island contestant Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec will also dance a cha cha to Sabrina Carpenter’s summer anthem, “Espresso”.

As announced last week, former Arsenal/England player Paul Merson will be paying homage to his sport by performing the intriguing combination of an American Smooth to the popular football chant song “Vindaloo” by Fat Les.

Gladiators star Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe will be foxtrotting to “Is You Is or Is You Ain’t My Baby?” by Dinah Washington, while Olympic Hockey player Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin are also performing a foxtrot to The Supremes’ hit “Where Did Our Love Go”.

The ‘Strictly’ 2024 cast performing on launch night (BBC/Guy Levy)

Tango-ing this week are Olympic swimmer Tom Dean and Nadiya Bychkova dancing to Harry Styles’s “Golden”, while Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones performing Madonna’s “Ray of Light”.

In the samba corner are Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu, dancing to Stevie Wonder’s “Do I Do”, and Wynne Evans and Katya Jones performing Tom Jones’s “Help Yourself”.

TOWIE’s Pete Wicks and his partner Jowita Przystał will be performing what will likely be a fiery paso doble to “Breathe” by The Prodigy.

EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas will dance a Viennese Waltz to Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” and JLS’s JB Gill and Amy Dowden will perform a classic waltz to “When I Need You” by Leo Sayer.

Biggest talking points from last week's launch night

Meet this year's lineup

Strictly's first blind contestant Chris McCausland says he and pro partner are 'winging it'

Who's who on this year's Strictly line-up?

In case you need a cheat sheet for this year’s couples, here’s your who’s who guide for Strictly 2024

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 couples – full list of celebrities and their partners

And it’s time to welcome the couples

Neil Jones looks simply thrilled to have a dance partner, doesn’t he? It’s been three years since he competed with Nina Wadia (and left the competition in week two...)

The judges take to the floor

It still feels weird seeing Craig Revel Horwood with a beard, right?

Let’s face it, one of the best bits about Strictly is seeing what Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly are wearing every week, and tonight’s no exception. Claudia has posted a little sneak preview on her Instagram account...

And we’re off!

Time for the obligatory montage showing our new crowd of celebs making their way to to Elstree studios...

A quick recap

In case you’ve somehow forgotten how things will play out this evening, here’s your reminder. Each of the 15 couples will take to the dance floor to perform their first routine, and the judges will dish out their scores (be nice please, Craig). This week, there will be no public vote, because all of the contestants will be performing again next Saturday. The judges’ scores will be carried over until then.

The countdown is on

It’s very nearly time for us to return to the Strictly ballroom for the very first live show of the year. The contestants have been perfecting their debut routines (and inevitably indulging in some serious spray tanning) and I for one can’t wait to see what they’ve been working on...

Sarah Hadland details how new chaperone measures have changed Strictly rehearsals

18:00 , Lydia Spencer-Elliott

In response to the scandals surrounding Giovanni Pernice and Graziano di Prima, the BBC has introduced a set of duty-of-care measures for the new series of Strictly Come Dancing, including chaperones being present in rehearsal rooms.

Speaking to The Independent ahead of the new series, Sarah Hadland offered an insight into the new protocol, saying: “There’s always somebody in the rehearsal room with us... Lots of people constantly reaching out to make sure you’re OK with everything, you’re happy with everything, you’re sleeping enough, you’re getting enough food breaks.”

Read more below:

Sarah Hadland on Strictly: 'It was made clear that our welfare would be top priority'

DIY SOS’s Nick Knowles discusses Strictly’s new welfare measures

17:30 , Lydia Spencer-Elliott

TV presenter Nick Knowles, best known for fronting BBC’s emotional building show DIY SOS, will be swapping his overalls for sparkly jackets on Strictly.

Discussing the show’s new welfare measures with The Independent ahead of the first live show, the presenter said: “Everything’s in place both mentally and physically to look after you. We’ve got physios to make sure we’re physically OK. We’ve got people to talk to if you feel bad. People are being listened to.”

Read more below:

The stars of this year's Strictly discuss the shows post-scandal era

Sam Quek, the Olympic hockey player turned ‘Question of Sport' star taking on Strictly

17:00 , Lydia Spencer-Elliott

Former England and Team GB hockey player Sam Quek has won 125 international caps for the England and Great Britain women’s hockey teams, including a gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The sports star appeared on the 16th series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me out of Here! and subsequently appeared on the ITV sports panel game show Play to the Whistle, the celebrity edition of The Chase and Pointless Celebrities before being announced as a team captain on Question of Sport in 2021.

Read more about the athlete turned broadcaster below:

Sam Quek: The Olympic hockey player turned Question of Sport star taking on Strictly

Meet JB Gill, the JLS star taking to the floor

16:30 , Lydia Spencer-Elliott

Singer JB Gill shot to fame in the X-Factor-founded band JLS alongside Marvin Humes, Aston Merrygold and Ortise Williams, who are known for their hits “Everybody in Love”, “She Makes Me Wanna” and “One Shot”.

The pop group released four albums before splitting in 2012. They performed a farewell tour in addition to releasing a greatest hits album in 2013.

Read more about the singer below:

Meet the JLS boyband member JB Gill taking on Strictly Come Dancing

Read more below:

Strictly's first blind star Chris McCausland says he and pro partner are 'winging it'

Toyah Willcox says Strictly made her feel ‘premenopausal’

15:30 , Lydia Spencer-Elliott

Singer and actor Toyah Willcox has 13 top 40 singles including “It’s a Mystery”, “Thunder in the Mountains” and “I Want to Be Free”. She fronted the eponymous band Toyah from 1977 before becoming a solo artist in 1983.

The singer has also featured in films including The Corn is Green and Derek Jarman’s 1979 adaptation of The Tempest.

In a new interview ahead of the show, Willcox said Strictly had made her feel premenopausal. “There’s just this most extraordinary feeling you get having someone you trust hold you close and dancing,” she said.

Read more about the punk-rock singer here:

Everything you need to know about Toyah Willcox as she enters Strictly Come Dancing

Wynne Evans, the Welsh singer hoping to get his opera talents into Strictly dance routines

15:00 , Lydia Spencer-Elliott

Tenor Wynne Evans, who is widely known for featuring in the theatrical Go Compare adverts as an opera singer, has had two number one classical albums and has given more than 200 performances at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

He also hosts a regular show on BBC Radio Wales and is filming a series with Gavin and Stacey’s Joanna Page about the Welsh coastline.

Read more about the musician below:

Wynne Evans, the singer hoping to get opera into his Strictly dance routines

Pete Wicks, the presenter who rose to fame on 'The Only Way Is Essex’

14:30 , Lydia Spencer-Elliott

Only Way is Essex star Pete Wicks rose to fame on the Brentford-based reality show in 2015, with storylines revolving around his relationships with Megan McKenna and Chloe Sims.

He has since appeared on shows including Celebrity MasterChef, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, The Real Full Monty and Celebs Go Dating, and co-hosts the Staying Relevant podcast with his best friend and Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson.

Read more about the presenter below:

Pete Wicks: The Strictly 2024 contestant who rose to fame on Towie

Tasha Ghouri, Love Island’s first ever deaf contestant taking to the Strictly stage

14:00 , Lydia Spencer-Elliott

Love Island contestant and model Tasha Ghouri appeared on the ITV reality show in 2022, becoming its first deaf contestant. She trained as a dancer at Creative Academy and has since competed at major dance events and performed in music videos.

Ghouri also hosts the podcast Superpowers with Tasha and released the book Hits Different in June, about a girl who is an aspiring dancer and goes on tour with a global superstar.

Read more about the reality star below:

Tasha Ghouri, from being Love Island's first deaf contestant to Strictly

Meet Sarah Hadland, the comedian and Miranda star taking to the dance floor

13:52 , Lydia Spencer-Elliott

Actor Sarah Hadland is best known for her role as Stevie in the BBC comedy Miranda, which she starred in alongside the show’s creator Miranda Hart.

She is also one of the original cast members of the children’s series Horrible Histories and has appeared in numerous films, including the Bond epic Quantum of Solace.

Read more about the comedy actor here:

Meet Sarah Hadland, the comedian and Miranda star taking to the Strictly dance floor

Tom Dean’s journey from gold medals to glitterballs

13:47 , Lydia Spencer-Elliott

Tom Dean will follow in the footsteps of many sportsmen before him as a contestant on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The swimmer is a three-time Olympic champion and made history at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as the first British man to win a gold medal for the men’s 200m swim freestyle in over 100 years. At the Paris Olympic Games this year, Dean brought home his third gold medal for Team GB in the team 4 x 200m freestyle relay.

Read more about the Olympian here:

Tom Dean's journey from Olympic gold medals to Strictly Come Dancing

Jamie Borthwick, the EastEnders star whose casting might irk purists

13:37 , Lydia Spencer-Elliott

Actor Jamie Borthwick is known for his long-term role in the BBC soap EastEnders, having starred as Jay Brown/Mitchell since 2006. He is now one of the longest-serving actors on the show.

His inclusion on Strictly might frustrate purist fans who believe contestants should not have prior dancing experience; The 30-year-old soap star won the Strictly Christmas special alongside Nancy Xu in December 2023.

Read more about the actor below:

The EastEnders star whose Strictly casting might irk purists

Paul Merson, the former footballer looking for success on Strictly after rollercoaster career

07:09 , Ellie Muir

Merson, a 56-year-old father of eight, will follow in the footsteps of fellow footballers John Barnes, Robbie Savage, Alex Scott and his ex-Arsenal teammate Tony Adams when he puts on his dancing shoes for the 22nd season of the long-running BBC show.

Read more about the former footballer below:

Paul Merson, the ex-footballer competing on Strictly after rollercoaster career

Dr Punam Krishan: The TV medic hoping to prescribe some entertainment this autumn

06:09 , Ellie Muir

Strictly fans will most likely know Krishan from appearing as the resident GP on BBC Morning Live as well as BBC Radio Scotland, not to mention numerous other broadcasting appearances. She has also written her own children’s book.

Read more about the celebrity contestant below:

The Strictly star swapping the surgery for the dancefloor

Shayne Ward’s journey from X Factor audition to Coronation Street and now Strictly

04:04 , Ellie Muir

Before his appearance on Strictly Come Dancing, Shayne Ward was famous for winning The X Factor and releasing his catchy Christmas number one, “That’s My Goal”.

Born in Manchester to parents who were Irish travellers, the 39-year-old spent the earlier part of his life in a band called Destiny performing in pubs, clubs, and weddings before his big break on the ITV show in 2005.

Read more about the Strictly contestant below:

Shayne Ward's journey from X Factor audition to Coronation Street and now Strictly

Meet Montell Douglas, the Gladiators star and multi-sport Olympian

02:09 , Ellie Muir

Before her time fighting off hopeful Gladiators contestants on our screens, the 38-year-old sprinter represented Great Britain at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where she reached the second round in the women’s 100 metres.

She previously held a British woman’s record for fastest 100m sprint and won a Commonwealth Gold in the 4x100m relay race in 2010.

Get to know the Strictly contestant below:

Meet Strictly Come Dancing's Montell Douglas, AKA Fire from Gladiators

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 viewing figures for launch revealed

Friday 20 September 2024 23:09 , Ellie Muir

Strictly Come Dancing’s 2024 launch show was watched by almost a million fewer viewers than last year, figures have indicated.

Read more below:

Viewing figures for Strictly Come Dancing 2024 launch revealed amid controversy

Janette Manrara explains why she won’t be rooting for husband Aljaz on Strictly

Friday 20 September 2024 22:01 , Ellie Muir

Janette Manrara has revealed that she won’t be rooting for her husband Aljaž Škorjanec during his return to Strictly Come Dancing because she can’t pick favourites in her role as It Takes Two presenter.

Speaking to The One Show alongside her co-presenter Fleur East, Manrara was asked by host Roman Kemp: “Janette, I know someone you’ll be cheering on. Aljaž, of course. Is it nice to see him back out there?”

While she said she was enjoying seeing her husband perform on this year’s series, after his departure in 2022, she said she has to remain impartial in her job as the presenter of Strictly’s official companion show.

Read more below:

Janette Manrara explains why she won't be rooting for husband on Strictly

Strictly viewers already want Chris McCausland to win after hilarious joke about fellow contestant

Friday 20 September 2024 21:01 , Ellie Muir

McCausland is already winning over Strictly fans with his witty one-liners.

During last week’s episode, as hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman interviewed this year’s cast, McCausland chimed in and referred to fellow contestant, TV personality Dr Punam Krishan, saying: “Can I just say none of us can believe we managed to get in the same room as a GP!”

At one point, he told the hosts: “I may as well get the jokes out now, I’m only here for three weeks.”

Fans were quick to crown McCausland as the “best part” of this year’s series, with one viewer writing online: “I think we can all agree @chrismccausland is already a highlight of this year’s #Strictly!”

Another added that it was a “stroke of genius” from the BBC to get the comedian to compete on the show.

“Just give the glitterball to Chris McCausland NOW,” said another on X/Twitter. “What a joyous contestant.”

Another added: “Everyone else can step aside Chris McCausland is the hero of this show already. What an absolute treasure and a star!”

Read more below:

Strictly viewers already want Chris McCausland to win after hilarious Dr Krishan joke

Chris McCausland describes how nervous he is for first live show

Friday 20 September 2024 19:01 , Ellie Muir

Is anyone nervous? Well, comedian Chris McCausland definitely is.

On X/Twitter, he asked toilet paper brand Andrex if they could sponsor him.

“The thought of the first #Strictly live dance on Saturday genuinely terrifies me. If @Andrex_UK Wants to sponsor me, I think I might need a van load,” he wrote.

The thought of the first #Strictly live dance on Saturday genuinely terrifies me. If @Andrex_UK Wants to sponsor me, I think I might need a van load. — Chris McCausland - New tour on sale now! 🎫 (@chrismccausland) September 17, 2024

The Strictly stars with previous dance experience, from Tasha Ghouri to JB Gill

Friday 20 September 2024 18:01 , Ellie Muir

As many of the celebrities competing on Strictly are actors, singers and performers, a large number of them will have trained in dance or theatrical performance.

Those contestants are often subject to backlash from viewers at home who argue that they have an unfair advantage compared to the other contestants.

So, who has come to the show with previous training? Find out below.

All of the Strictly stars with dance experience, from Tasha Ghouri to JB Gill

Need to revise who everyone is again? Meet the full lineup...

Friday 20 September 2024 16:00 , Ellie Muir

Tomorrow night will see the couples take to the floor one-by-one for the first time – on live TV.

But before, perhaps you need a reminder of who they all are, and whether they have any dancing background.

Find out below:

Meet all the contestants on Strictly Come Dancing 2024

Recap: Everything that went down during the launch show

Friday 20 September 2024 15:21 , Ellie Muir

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Strictly Come Dancing week one. Things are about to get very interesting: the celebrities will be dancing live (!) for the first time, before voting begins next weekend.

If you missed what happened during the launch show, you can catch up below. Expect Craig Revel-Horwood’s beard reveal, Amy Dowden’s emotional return and Jamie Borthwick being the punchline of the weekend.

Read our recap here:

The biggest talking points from Strictly Come Dancing's launch show