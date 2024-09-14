Strictly Come Dancing live: BBC show returns under a cloud of controversy

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One this weekend following months of scandal surrounding its pro dancers.

Sherlock actor Amanda Abbington, who lifted the lid on the scandal with a set of allegations against Giovanni Pernice, has claimed there are “50 hours” of rehearsal footage that left BBC producers “horrified” by her former dance partner’s alleged behaviour.

Pernice has denied all claims and, on 29 July, learnt the result of the BBC’s investigation into the accusations. The findings are yet to be made public.

Graziano di Prima has also been at the centre of controversy because of alleged behaviour in his rehearsals with Zara McDermott. Both di Prima and Pernice have left the show.

This year marks Strictly’s 20th anniversary, and the new contestants will be hoping their fancy footwork can make headlines for the right reasons. The famous faces taking to the dancefloor are Jamie Borthwick, Tom Dean, Shayne Ward, Sarah Hadland, Tasha Ghouri, Pete Wicks, Wynne Evans, Toyah Willcox, Dr Punam Krishan, Chris McCausland, JB Gill, Montell Douglas, Paul Merson, Sam Quek and Nick Knowles.

Their professional dance partners will be revealed in Saturday’s opening episode, with Amy Dowden, who was too ill to compete in last season’s show as she underwent treatment for stage three breast cancer, returning for the new season.

08:20 , Roisin O'Connor

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s Strictly Come Dancing liveblog!

We’ll be bringing you the latest news, commentary and updates as the BBC’s embattled dancing competition returns to our screens, with a brand new cast of celebrities and their professional dance partners.

If you have no idea who’s competing this year, Ellie Muir’s interview feature with the 2024 cast is probably a good place to start:

07:30 , Inga Parkel

05:30 , Inga Parkel

03:30 , Inga Parkel

01:30 , Inga Parkel

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up might just be secretly brilliant

Friday 13 September 2024 23:30 , Inga Parkel

Strictly Come Dancing is traditionally the sparkliest show on television – but it’s never been more necessary for its line-up to shine brighter than a sequin factory in the midsummer sun.

What dancing experience do the contestants have?

Friday 13 September 2024 21:30 , Inga Parkel

Strictly Come Dancing is almost back on our screens and fans are once again putting on their detective hats to find out which celebrities have an “advantage” due to past dance training.

This year’s lineup includes a professionally trained commercial dancer, a JLS member and a musician with West End performance experience. Find out who they are, and what they’ve said about their training, below.

Strictly’s first blind contestant Chris McCausland says he and pro partner are ‘winging it’

Friday 13 September 2024 19:30 , Inga Parkel

Strictly Come Dancing’s Chris McCausland has revealed how the BBC production team have been supporting him as the show’s first blind contestant.

Friday 13 September 2024 17:29 , Ellie Harrison

Wynne Evans, the Welsh singer hoping to get his opera talents into Strictly dance routines

Friday 13 September 2024 18:08 , Inga Parkel

